Youth admits to impregnating 2 minors in separate cases

SINGAPORE – A youth impregnated two underage girls in separate cases and the minors later terminated their pregnancies.

The 20-year-old offender pleaded guilty on Jan 12 to three charges, including one count of sexually penetrating a minor. He cannot be named due to a gag order.

He met the first victim through mutual friends and the pair started a romantic relationship in July 2020.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Melissa Heng and Adelle Tai stated in court documents that the offender was 17 at the time, while the girl was 12.

He was undergoing probation then for unrelated offences, but details were not disclosed in the court documents.

Two months later, he became more controlling towards the girl and asked her to cut off contact with her friends.

The offender was the one who initiated physical contact with the victim in the first few months of their relationship, engaging in acts such as kissing and holding hands.

Soon after, the couple had sexual intercourse.

“The first victim felt pressured to do so as his girlfriend,” the DPPs told the court. “While the first victim was afraid of getting pregnant, she continued engaging in penile-vaginal sexual intercourse with the accused as she was in love with him.”

The couple engaged in sexual intercourse on at least 20 occasions. These sexual encounters mostly took place at a staircase landing of a Housing Board block of flats, the DPPs said.

One such incident took place between Dec 2 and 31 in 2020, when the girl was 13 years old.

A few months later, she realised that she could be pregnant when she missed her menstrual period.

She confided in the offender, but he dismissed her concerns and continued engaging in sexual activities with her.

The couple broke up in March 2021 and the following month, the girl told her mother that she could be pregnant.

Her mother took her to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), and medical staff confirmed the girl’s pregnancy.

KKH alerted the police and the girl had an abortion on April 27 that year.