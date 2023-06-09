DNA to be collected from suspects of more types of crimes from June 12

SINGAPORE – The authorities will be able to collect DNA information from suspects linked to less serious crimes from June 12.

Currently, the police can collect DNA information only for registrable crimes, which are serious crimes that lead to a criminal record. As such, the DNA database is small and limits the police’s ability to solve crimes, especially in cases with very few leads.

DNA collection is being expanded after amendments to the Registration of Criminals Act were passed in Parliament on Sept 12, 2022. The eligible crimes on the list include voluntarily causing hurt, unlawful stalking and affray.

The amendments also allow DNA to be collected from those arrested, detained or served with a restriction order under the Internal Security Act.

Individuals who are arrested, convicted or imprisoned for eligible crimes may have their DNA information and identifying information collected, but will continue not to have any criminal record as such crimes are not registrable.

DNA can be taken in various ways, including blood samples, saliva and hair follicles.

Those who refuse, without reasonable excuse, to provide a blood sample when ordered to do so may be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to one month, or both.

Individuals not ordered to provide their DNA information may volunteer to do so to assist investigations, but can also ask for their information to be deleted at any time – a request the police must accede to.

Currently, only individuals who are present at the crime scene or questioned in investigations can voluntarily provide DNA to the police.

The DNA information collected can be used for investigation or inquiry into a death, to identify a dead person, or to identify a person so that police assistance can be provided to the person.

This is on top of its current uses for forensics in police investigations and legal proceedings for offences.

The DNA information of a person who has been convicted of a registrable crime can also be shared by the police with foreign law enforcement agencies for investigations and proceedings when appropriate.

Access to the DNA database will be tracked and restricted to authorised officers.