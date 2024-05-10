Wellness attraction to be built in Marina Bay; Porsche Experience Centre to open in Changi

SINGAPORE – Singapore is set to get another two world-class attractions – a wellness attraction in the Marina Bay precinct by 2030 and a Porsche Experience Centre in Changi by 2027.
A tender for the development of the wellness attraction located close to the Marina Barrage, which “can leverage the waterfront and places of interest in the vicinity”, was announced on May 10 by Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.
“With the rising demand for more restorative and wellness-related experiences, we want to position Singapore as an urban wellness haven,” said Ms Fu, speaking at the Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) Tourism Industry Conference at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.
STB chief executive Melissa Ow said at the same event: “The wellness economy presents opportunities for Singapore to capture market share in the growing global wellness space.”
She added that the tender will be launched in the coming months.
STB is doubling down on wellness-related developments and events.
The third edition of the Wellness Festival Singapore, which will take place from June 21 to July 21, will feature over 120 programmes from more than 75 partners, including established and new wellness, lifestyle and hotel brands. The programmes comprise fitness and meditation workshops, and art and lifestyle experiences.
Separately, a tender for wellness and fitness lifestyle proposals for Dempsey has been called and closes on May 29.
Porsche Experience Centre in Changi
The Republic is also set to get its own Porsche Experience Centre in Changi by 2027, which will join the likes of iconic motor racing venues like Silverstone in Britain and Hockenheimring in Germany.
Located next to Changi Exhibition Centre, it will be South-east Asia’s first experience centre by the German carmaker. Singapore’s version will feature a 2km handling track, aftersales facility and a range of experiences such as themed exhibitions and immersive racing simulators.
This will be Porsche’s 11th such centre, which is also found in major cities in Europe, North America and Asia like Shanghai, Tokyo and Los Angeles.
“We are excited that Porsche has chosen Singapore, and we hope that the centre will dial up the fun quotient and add vibrancy to the Changi precinct,” said Ms Fu.
Ms Ow added: “When launched, it will be Singapore’s first permanent driving focused facility.”
Bullish forecasts for 2024
STB is bullish about 2024, and has updated its forecast after a strong 2023 performance – which saw tourism receipts coming in at $27.2 billion. This exceeded STB’s forecast of $24.5 billion to $26 billion, and almost equalled the numbers before the Covid-19 pandemic.
International visitor arrivals for 2023 hit 13.6 million, falling within the forecasted 12-14 million.
“This year, STB is projecting between 15 and 16.5 million international visitor arrivals, and we expect tourism receipts to reach between $27.5 billion and $29 billion,” said Ms Ow.
“This is no mean feat, as the upper bound of our tourism receipts projection – if achieved - will be a new record for Singapore tourism.”
Before the pandemic, 2019 was a record year for Singapore, raking in $27.7 billion in tourism receipts, and 19.1 million visitors.
Ms Ow attributed the optimistic projections to the strong 2023 performance, coupled with the pace of resumption in global travel, and conditions across Singapore’s key markets.
For instance, the recovery of global flight connectivity and capacity has meant that flight capacities for some of Singapore’s top source markets such as China, India and South Korea have exceeded pre-Covid flight capacities as of the first week of May.
Visitor arrivals in 2024 have already shown strong signs of recovery.
As of April 2024, Singapore had 5.7 million international visitors. This was approximately 90 per cent of the number in the same period in 2019.
“Arrivals from more than half of our top 15 markets have fully recovered or exceeded pre-pandemic levels, with Malaysia, Germany, Australia and UK showing the strongest recovery,” said Ms Fu.
“We also saw encouraging signs for China where arrivals recovered to 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, contributed by the festive holidays and the implementation of the visa exemption in February this year.”
A 30-day mutual visa exemption between Singapore and China took effect on Feb 9, before the Chinese New Year holidays this year.
Ms Fu attributed the strong performance in the first four months of 2024 to “a series of blockbuster events and concerts” such as the Singapore Airshow, which drew a record crowd of nearly 60,000 trade visitors in four days, as well as a string of concerts by international superstars like Coldplay and Taylor Swift.
“These events attracted a large number of local and foreign attendees, and generated much buzz for Singapore,” she said.
According to Ms Ow, the Taylor Swift Eras Tour alone drew more than 300,000 fans from here and around the region.
Drawing visitors via global campaigns and partnerships
STB has also been marketing Singapore to the world, via a Made in Singapore brand campaign that has seen everything from 3D billboards in high-traffic areas like New York’s Times Square and Shanghai’s XinTiandi to engagement of key influencers and celebrities like former Formula 1 world champion driver Jenson Button and American pop star Nicole Scherzinger to showcase unique experiences in Singapore.
This is alongside a push to position Singapore as the world’s best Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) destination.
STB has also inked several partnerships to draw visitors.
For one, it is working with two major South Korean media industry players to film more shows in Singapore. The country’s landmarks and attractions will be featured in popular dating reality show My Sibling’s Romance.
STB has also signed a two-year partnership with India’s largest payment platform PhonePe so that visitors from India can use the PhonePe app to make payments across more than 8,000 merchants here.