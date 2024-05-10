Wellness attraction to be built in Marina Bay; Porsche Experience Centre to open in Changi

SINGAPORE – Singapore is set to get another two world-class attractions – a wellness attraction in the Marina Bay precinct by 2030 and a Porsche Experience Centre in Changi by 2027.

A tender for the development of the wellness attraction located close to the Marina Barrage, which “can leverage the waterfront and places of interest in the vicinity”, was announced on May 10 by Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.

“With the rising demand for more restorative and wellness-related experiences, we want to position Singapore as an urban wellness haven,” said Ms Fu, speaking at the Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) Tourism Industry Conference at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

STB chief executive Melissa Ow said at the same event: “The wellness economy presents opportunities for Singapore to capture market share in the growing global wellness space.”

She added that the tender will be launched in the coming months.

STB is doubling down on wellness-related developments and events.

The third edition of the Wellness Festival Singapore, which will take place from June 21 to July 21, will feature over 120 programmes from more than 75 partners, including established and new wellness, lifestyle and hotel brands. The programmes comprise fitness and meditation workshops, and art and lifestyle experiences.

Separately, a tender for wellness and fitness lifestyle proposals for Dempsey has been called and closes on May 29.

Porsche Experience Centre in Changi

The Republic is also set to get its own Porsche Experience Centre in Changi by 2027, which will join the likes of iconic motor racing venues like Silverstone in Britain and Hockenheimring in Germany.

Located next to Changi Exhibition Centre, it will be South-east Asia’s first experience centre by the German carmaker. Singapore’s version will feature a 2km handling track, aftersales facility and a range of experiences such as themed exhibitions and immersive racing simulators.

This will be Porsche’s 11th such centre, which is also found in major cities in Europe, North America and Asia like Shanghai, Tokyo and Los Angeles.

“We are excited that Porsche has chosen Singapore, and we hope that the centre will dial up the fun quotient and add vibrancy to the Changi precinct,” said Ms Fu.

Ms Ow added: “When launched, it will be Singapore’s first permanent driving focused facility.”