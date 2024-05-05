Singer Nicole Scherzinger promotes Singapore attractions in Instagram video

SINGAPORE – American artiste Nicole Scherzinger, former singer of girl group The Pussycat Dolls, turned iconic Singapore attractions into her private fashion runway during a visit here.

In a slickly produced video reel shared on Instagram on May 2, Scherzinger, 45, sashayed along the Supertree Observatory at Gardens by the Bay, posed at the Sentosa Sensoryscape and strutted through Haw Par Villa.

She wrote in the post that the attractions were some of her “favourite locations” and she had the “best trip with @visit_singapore”, calling on her social media followers to “redefine the runways” in Singapore.

While it was unclear when she was in Singapore, the video was filmed as part of a collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board.

Scherzinger – who won the best actress award for her role as Norma Desmond in the musical Sunset Boulevard at the 2024 Olivier Awards in April – also shared behind-the-scene photos and reels on her Instagram.

In one photo, she posed with an assistant who held a portable fan to her face. In a video clip, she displayed mock surprise when she was told a Haw Par Villa sculpture was smoking opium.

She also posted a reel of her dancing to Beyonce’s hit single Texas Hold ’Em at the various tourist spots.

“Okay, maybe I’ve been a little OTT on the Texas Hold ’Em lately… But when I saw these views, I just had to do the dance again,” wrote Scherzinger.