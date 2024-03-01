Singapore to pump $300 million into tourism as part of broader economic plan

The city also hosted some of the world’s largest Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions industry) events in 2023, including Asia Tech x Singapore, Gastech and Herbalife Apac Extravaganza.

Mr Tan said international visitor arrivals are expected to reach between 15 million and 16 million visitors in 2024, and bring in about $26 billion to $27.5 billion in tourism receipts.

“As we continue to put Singapore on the map, we welcome people from all over the world – not just as a tourist destination, but also as a business hub,” he said.

While tourism is an important pillar of Singapore’s economy, trade remains critical for the nation’s prosperity.

Singapore’s total trade in goods and services has more than doubled between 2005 and 2023, from around $890 billion to more than $2 trillion, three times the gross domestic product, with manufacturing as the biggest source of exports.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said Singapore needs to invest in future growth to keep its economy resilient and vibrant.

Presenting his ministry’s budget plans to Parliament, he said the Government will achieve its longer-term economic goals through the four strategies of GUTC: growing the economy; unlocking resource potentials; transforming businesses; and connecting to strengthen its status as a global business node.

He said leveraging trade networks, promoting investment and adoption of new technologies, and developing talent will be the three main thrusts to help grow the economy.

“Singapore has established a strong reputation as a well-connected, reliable, and trusted logistics and transportation hub. Amid shifts in global supply chains, businesses and investors continue to be attracted to Singapore due to our robust infrastructure, pro-business policies and skilled workforce.”

Foreign direct investment in Singapore has grown by more than 50 per cent, from $1.9 trillion five years ago, to reach approximately $2.9 trillion as at end-2023.

“This trajectory is expected to continue,” he said, adding that Singapore will continue to deepen cooperation with its global partners to grow trade and attract investments.

Mr Gan said an artificial intelligence (AI) centre of excellence (CoE) for the manufacturing sector is being developed as a pilot initiative by MTI and A*Star. The CoE forms part of Singapore’s effort under the Singapore National AI Strategy 2.0 to build a thriving industry ecosystem in Singapore with significant value creation from AI and capabilities across the AI technology stack, he said.

The AI CoE pilot will span over three years and will partner 100 companies to build internal AI capabilities and develop and adopt AI solutions.

MTI said in a separate statement: “By working with the CoE to co-develop solutions, companies in Singapore will be able to create higher-value products, customise AI solutions which can be scaled on the production floor, and accelerate the transformation of their operations, processes and business activities through the adoption of AI.”