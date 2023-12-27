Show tourists the Singapore beyond Orchard Road and Marina Bay

International visitors seemed ready to flock back after Singapore reopened its borders in 2022, but the momentum has flagged of late. November saw a fourth straight month of declining visitor numbers, which remain about a third below pre-pandemic levels.

A key reason is the lacklustre Chinese source market, as China grapples with a sluggish economy and the fallout of a property bubble. Another factor is cost – with the strong Singapore dollar and inflation making Singapore an expensive place to visit compared with other destinations.