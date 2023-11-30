Too many new hotels on Orchard Road? Oversupply not a concern as S’pore recovers, say experts, hoteliers

SINGAPORE - New and buzzy brand-name hotels are sprouting like mushrooms on Orchard Road, in a sign of a strong tourism recovery say hoteliers, experts and business associations.

But despite recent slowing visitor arrival numbers to the Republic, they believe the increase in supply of hotels and hotel rooms will be met with a proportionate increase in demand from travellers in the future.

November alone saw two new-to-market brands opening on Cuscaden Road with the 204-room Singapore Edition and the 142-room Artyzen Singapore, located just opposite each other. The first Singapore outpost of international boutique hotel brand The Standard is set to open in 2024, just a stone’s throw away on Orange Grove Road.

Several stalwarts along Singapore’s much-lauded shopping and lifestyle belt are also undergoing extensive multi-million dollar renovations - priming to reopen with brand new rooms, restaurants and facilities embracing Singapore’s larger Green Plan for 2030.

Conrad Singapore Orchard on Cusaden Road - the former Regent Singapore - will open its 445 refurbished rooms to guests from Dec 28, while Grand Hyatt Singapore on Scotts Road is on track to re-open in phases from the second quarter of 2024.

From Tanglin all the way to Dhoby Ghaut, Orchard Road has seen a rapid rollout of at least 10 hotel projects since 2021, with post-Covid-19 recovery playing a large part in this boom.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has created downtime for hotels to refurbish and rebrand, contributing to the bumper batch of new openings and re-openings,” noted Ms Tan Yen Nee, Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) executive director for hospitality.

“The opening of several new hotels, such as Pan Pacific Orchard, Mondrian Singapore Duxton and Pullman Singapore Hill Street is a testament to the private sector’s confidence in Singapore’s tourism prospects.”

Mr Benjamin Cassim, senior lecturer for the diploma in hospitality and tourism management at Temasek Polytechnic (TP), noted that major hotel groups pushed through global expansion plans from 2020 to 2022.