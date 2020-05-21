Bangladeshi worker who spent nearly two months in ICU with Covid-19 will move to community hospital to recuperate

SINGAPORE - After a more than three-month journey in hospital, including a nearly two-month stay in the intensive care unit, the first Bangladeshi worker who contracted Covid-19 in Singapore is well enough to be moved into a community hospital that focuses on rehabilitative care to recuperate.

In a video uploaded on Facebook by the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) on Thursday (May 21), 39-year-old Raju Sarker, who was Case 42, thanked caregivers and those around him for their support.

"I want to thank the Singapore Government and those who prayed for me. I also want to thank my company and the MWC for supporting my family," he said.

Appearing in his hospital bed and in a red hat, Mr Raju also expressed gratitude to the doctors and nurses that "worked tirelessly" to help him recover as well as the Government for footing the bill for his treatment.

Mr Raju was one of Singapore's earlier Covid-19 patients and was warded in the National Centre for Infectious Diseases' intensive care unit for close to two months. He was sedated and needed the help of a ventilator to breathe.

In March, he was cleared of the Covid-19 virus and was later transferred to a general ward in Tan Tock Seng Hospital in mid-April.

In the 1½-minute video, Mr Raju advised his fellow "migrant brothers" to observe the regulations set out by the Government to help stem the spread of Covid-19 here.

Migrant workers living in dormitories currently make up the bulk of the nearly 30,000 coronavirus cases in Singapore.

He said: "If you fall sick, the Government will help you, just like when I fell sick, the Government stood by me. If you abide by the regulations don't be afraid, the Government will help and stand by you."

Mr Raju also asked that people continue to keep him and his family in their prayers, so that he and his wife and newborn child, who are back in Bangladesh, can live a "healthy and happy life".

Sharing the video on Facebook soon after it was posted, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said Mr Raju will soon be moved to the community hospital.

"Raju's recovery journey is nothing short of amazing and I believe that this will encourage our healthcare and front-line workers to continue doing their best for Singapore," said Mr Ng.

He also reassured migrant workers that Singapore would continue to take care of them, adding: "As we progressively reopen workplaces, we must continue to work together to put safe management practices in place so that we can make Singapore safe for everyone!"