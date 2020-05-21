448 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 13 are local cases, including 7 nursing home residents and pre-school staff

SINGAPORE - There are 448 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed in Singapore as of Thursday noon (May 21), as cases in Singapore reached 29,812.

Among these are 13 Singaporeans and permanent residents, while foreign workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that seven of the 13 local cases were picked up from its active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff, while four are part of a family cluster linked to a dormitory. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other two cases.

More details will be released later on Thursday, MOH said.

The number of patients discharged has exceeded new patients in the past eight days, while the average number of new daily cases in the past week for Singaporeans, PRs, long-term pass holders and work permit holders outside dorms has fallen compared with two weeks ago.

As of Wednesday, 27,106 of the 323,000 foreign workers living in dorms, or more than 8 per cent, have tested positive for Covid-19. The authorities said on Tuesday that they had tested around 82,000 migrant workers from dormitories, which means about 30 per cent of the workers had tested positive for the virus.

Among the 5.3 million Singaporeans, PRs, long-term pass and work permit holders living outside dorms, 1,678 people, or 0.03 per cent, have also been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, 11,198 people, or about 38 per cent of patients in Singapore, have fully recovered from the virus and been discharged.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

Twenty-two patients have died from Covid-19 complications and nine who tested positive have died from other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than nearly five million people. Some 328,000 have died.