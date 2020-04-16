Coronavirus: Bangladeshi worker whose wife just gave birth to baby boy out of ICU after more than two months

SINGAPORE - Singapore's 42nd Covid-19 patient, a 39-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker, has been transferred to a general ward after being in intensive care for over two months.

The Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) said in a Facebook post on Thursday (April 16) that the man has been taken off the ventilator and is no longer sedated.

"He is able to breathe on his own and will require speech therapy moving forward as part of his recovery process", the non-government organisation said.

The man had first reported symptoms on Feb 1 and warded at Changi General Hospital (CGH) on Feb 7. He tested positive the next day.

Since his admission, he had remained in the intensive care unit (ICU) due to complications from Covid-19.

He remained in the ICU even after he was cleared of the virus and was transferred out of CGH to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in late March.

The Bangladesh High Commission had earlier said that the worker suffered from respiratory and kidney problems, and pneumonia before he was infected with the virus.

While he was unconscious, his wife back home gave birth to a baby boy on March 30.

The MWC said in its post on Thursday that it has tracked the man's case closely and grown close to both the worker's family and his employer.

Related Story Coronavirus: Wife of Bangladeshi worker still in ICU gives birth to baby boy

"We have spoken with the family and the employer regarding this very encouraging and happy development and can report that all concerned are overjoyed.

"On behalf of the family and the employer the MWC would like to thank all well-wishers and benefactors for their prayers and contributions during the worker's time in hospital.

"In particular, we are inspired by Case #42's fighting spirit throughout this lengthy ordeal and thank him for prevailing and getting better."