Coronavirus: Family of infected Bangladeshi worker here to receive $10,000 donation

SINGAPORE - The Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) is sending a $10,000 donation via telegraphic bank transfer to the family of a 39-year-old Bangladeshi worker here who tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb 8.

It comprises contributions from the worker's employer Yi-Ke Innovations; Leo dormitory operator Mini-Environment Services; and the MWC.

The worker, who was staying at the Leo dormitory in Kaki Bukit, was Singapore's case 42.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 24), the MWC said it has been "a distressing period of time for his family as he is the sole breadwinner".

The centre had contacted his next-of-kin through his employer soon after he was hospitalised, and has been providing the family with updates on his condition.

"We hope that the timely updates could offer them some comfort and solace during this period of time," the MWC added.

The $10,000 assistance package is meant to help the worker's family take care of urgent purchases or payments associated with day-to-day expenses or other financial needs, the centre said.

The Government will bear the cost of the worker's medical treatment during his stay in hospital. Four other Bangladeshi workers have been infected with the coronavirus.

The MWC said it has been receiving offers of donations to help migrant workers who are hospitalised.

Related Story Coronavirus cases in Singapore: What we know so far

It assured the public that the workers' welfare is "being taken care of and they will receive the necessary help and assistance".

"In the event that their condition takes a turn for the worse, the MWC may decide to hold a public fund-raising," it added.

Those who want to make a general contribution to the migrant worker cause may do so via a cheque or cash payment to the "Migrant Workers' Assistance Fund" at the MWC Help Centre located at 579 Serangoon Road, Singapore 218193.