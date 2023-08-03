Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song submits forms, stresses importance of Singapore’s reserves

SINGAPORE - Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song has submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility to contest the upcoming presidential election.

Speaking to the media during a visit to the Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan on Thursday night, Mr Ng, 75, said he had submitted the forms on Wednesday to be considered eligible via the public sector deliberative track – or, in his words, based on his experience and duration of service as GIC’s former chief investment officer.

Mr Ng had spoken to members of the Teochew clan association.

Elaborating on why Singapore’s reserves are strategically important, he said there are three reasons.

One, they are the country’s financial defence in times of war, and are crucial to post-war reconstruction.

“I hope... that our country will not be invaded. But if that sad day comes, we will have to depend on our reserves for the financial defence and survival of Singapore.”

Second, they help to save jobs and support lower-income Singaporeans in times of economic crisis, as seen in the draw on reserves during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Third, they keep the Singapore dollar strong, he said. This is important because Singapore buys many things from overseas, and the strength of the Singapore dollar helps to reduce costs domestically and keep inflation down.

“I spent 30 years working at GIC. I helped increase our reserves by investing them properly. And I helped to build up GIC as one of the leading sovereign wealth funds in the world, so that we can take care of our own money.

“That is the reason why I decided to come forward to be elected as the president, so that I can help to protect our reserves.”

Unless the past reserves are protected, each time there is an election, there will be political parties who will promise to reduce the goods and services tax if they are voted in, said Mr Ng during a question-and-answer session with clan members.

“Spend more here, there, here, there... deficits. If you do that, our reserves will be gone in no time... It’s a very difficult balance, the Government is spending what is essential. We must try to save as much as possible.”

Singapore has taken care of its people, but it does not mean that more cannot be done, he said.

“Part of the problem in Singapore is you have two escalators. Both escalators are going up – one escalator is higher-income, the second escalator is low-income people. The high-income escalator is going up very fast, the low-income escalator is... going up, but slowly.

“So if we want to be a successful economy, we don’t want to slow down the fast escalator. We want to speed up the slow escalator, so that income inequality will be reduced. That is the right kind of policy... that will help us to increase our overall wealth and income.”