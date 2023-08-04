George Goh submits presidential election eligibility forms

SINGAPORE - Presidential hopeful George Goh has submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility to contest the upcoming presidential election.

The 63-year-old entrepreneur arrived at the Elections Department on Friday morning, with his wife Madam Lysa Sumali and four children. About 50 supporters, most of them dressed in red, were also present.

He told media before submitting his forms: “You see the three volume epic file here... all the documents over many years that I put together.”

He got slightly emotional as he explained that the documents represented his hard work and were close to his heart.

Other potential candidates have also announced their own submissions.