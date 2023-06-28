Debunking the myth of Malaysia’s ‘Green Wave’

In Malaysia’s 1999 general election (GE10), Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) emerged as the largest opposition party, winning 27 parliamentary seats and taking control of the Terengganu state government.

The former PAS president, the late Fadzil Noor, became the Leader of the Opposition.

This led some commentators to frame the election results as “a rising wave of Islamisation” in the country.

In the 2004 general election, PAS managed to win only six parliamentary seats, lost control of the Terengganu state government and came within three votes of losing the Kelantan state government.

Even though the circumstances surrounding GE15 in 2022 were very different from those in 1999, there is a need for caution in framing electoral outcomes using all-encompassing terms such as the “Green Wave” narrative that was used to interpret the GE15 outcomes.

The “Green Wave” narrative is inaccurate for the following reasons.

First, it ignores the significant gains made by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), from 13 parliamentary seats in GE14 to 30 seats in GE15, which included seats in many areas such as Tasek Gelugor (Penang), Padang Rengas (Perak), and Masjid Tanah (Melaka) where PAS’ influence was not significant.

Second, it ignores the advantages which PAS enjoyed in using the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner for its campaign in states outside Kelantan and Terengganu.

PAS was able to make inroads into Umno strongholds such as Kepala Batas in Penang and Pasir Salak in Perak.

Third, it diverts attention from the main reason for the increase in votes for PN: a disastrous collapse in support for Umno in all states in Peninsular Malaysia, except for Negeri Sembilan and Johor.

It was this unhappiness with Umno, and specifically the leadership of Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi, that enabled PN to benefit from the groundswell of dissatisfaction.

Fourth, this narrative led to the chattering classes attributing the rise in support for PN to the influence of Islamic residential or tahfiz schools rather than other more plausible explanations such as PN’s strategic use of social media, especially TikTok, to reach out to younger voters.

While the rise of religious influence over the past decades in Malaysia cannot be denied, there is far less evidence that there is a correlation between this phenomenon and political support for PAS.

To attribute the “Green Wave” to the influence of tahfiz schools, which constitute only a tiny fraction (of less than 1 per cent, or about 50,000 out of six million primary and secondary students) of Malaysia’s overall enrolment, is to compound one analytical mistake on top of another.

Fifth, this Peninsular-centric narrative ignores voting patterns in Sabah and Sarawak, which constitute 25 per cent of total parliamentary seats, where PAS and Bersatu failed to make any significant headway in GE15.