KUALA LUMPUR - In Malaysia’s November 2022 General Election, the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition led by Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and Malay nationalist party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia posted stunning results, scooping 74 seats in a so-called “green wave” in the 222-seat Parliament.

It was known as the “green wave” as green is synonymous with PAS, being the colour of its party flag.