Speculation is rife that there will be a second “green wave” effected by Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) in the upcoming state elections in Malaysia.

After all, PAS emerged from Malaysia’s 15th general election (GE15) in 2022 as its largest party. With 43 seats out of 222 in Parliament, it more than doubled its 18 seats from the previous election. It even trounced the grand old party, Umno, which won only 26 seats.