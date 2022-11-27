PAS gains prominence as Malaysian Malays reject corruption

KUALA LUMPUR – The fundamentalist Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) emerged as one of the big winners in Malaysia’s general election, helped by a wave of Malay Muslim voters rejecting corruption and worried that their rights would be eroded under a non-Malay-dominated government.

A component of Perikatan Nasional (PN), PAS snatched 43 seats in Parliament, the largest number by any single party.

A 50-year-old university lecturer, who declined to be named, said she voted for PN – a coalition that is barely three years old. She told The Straits Times that she was disgusted by Umno’s graft-tainted president Zahid Hamidi and wary that the Chinese-dominated Democratic Action Party (DAP) would take away Malay rights.

“Zahid should have stepped down before the election,” she said.

Prior to the general election on Nov 19, PAS’ influence was mainly focused on the northern rural Malay heartland states of Terengganu, Kelantan, Perlis and Kedah.

At the election, PN won the majority of support of the Malay electorate in Peninsular Malaysia, at an estimated 54 per cent of votes, according to Dr Bridget Welsh, honorary research associate of the University of Nottingham Asia Research Institute Malaysia.

This was an increase from the 32 per cent support garnered by PAS in 2018, when it won 18 seats in Parliament. However, PN did not secure any meaningful share of support from non-Malays.

“In effect, PN was a coalition only supported by Malays, with the exception of an estimated 5 per cent of support from other communities, mostly (indigenous) Orang Asli,” she wrote in an article on the Malaysiakini news website.

Both Pakatan Harapan (PH), which DAP is a part of, and the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) lost a portion of their Malay votes in the election.

PH’s share of the Malay votes dropped from an estimated 25 per cent in 2018 to around 11 per cent in 2022.

BN saw a reduction of about 10 per cent of support among Malays, which accounts for its significant loss in seats, said Dr Welsh. It won an estimated 33 per cent of Malay support last week, down from 43 per cent in 2018.

BN also lost an estimated 3 per cent of support among Chinese and about 2 per cent of Indian voters as well.

Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Oh Ei Sun outlined two factors that contributed to the rise of PAS.

“First is that there is indeed a sizeable number of Malays who rejected Umno, thanks to relentless portrayals by both PH and PN of Umno as being corrupt and scandalous,” he told ST.