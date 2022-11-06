TikTok a key stop on campaign trail for Malaysia GE candidates

In a bid to woo young voters, many election candidates have jumped on the TikTok bandwagon, with some having amassed thousands of followers and millions of views.

One of them is former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who gamely danced to Swipe, a hip hop track by Singaporean singer Alyph. In the short clip, whenever Alyph sings “swipe”, the 75-year-old leader of Perikatan Nasional would “swipe” away the logos of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The clip has clocked close to four million views in a day. Many netizens commended their cute “abah” for following the trend. Abah is a deferential term for father in Malay.