KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has his work cut out for him in the run-up to state elections expected by August, as he needs to claw back Malay votes from the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance.

Besides jetting around the world in recent weeks meeting global leaders to cement his position, he has also been going down to the ground in several states including the PN-ruled Terengganu, giving out money to mosques and Muslim students during the holy month of Ramadan.