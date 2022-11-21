7 things to know about Malaysia’s GE results

KUALA LUMPUR - Rival parties are rushing to cobble together an alliance to govern Malaysia following the Nov 19 general election.

Here are seven things to know in the aftermath of the national polls.

1. A hung Parliament

Malaysia is now in unchartered waters with a hung Parliament for the first time in its history, which has triggered intense horse-trading among the main contenders.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief Anwar Ibrahim and his Barisan Nasional (BN) counterpart Zahid Hamidi met on Monday morning, just hours before a palace deadline for Malaysia’s political leaders to form a government.

On Sunday, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) said it will support a coalition comprising itself, BN, Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to form the next Malaysian government.

The states of Perak and Pahang - which held state polls concurrently with the federal elections - were also left with hung assemblies.

The current uncertainty, if prolonged, could hamper efforts to revive an economy that’s on a fragile rebound amid rising living costs.

As it is, the ringgit fell almost 0.8 per cent against the greenback, its steepest drop in seven months, as investors reacted to the prospect of prolonged instability and political compromise.

Against the Singapore dollar, the ringgit weakened 0.45 per cent to 3.332, making for a year-to-date drop of 7.3 per cent.

Kuala Lumpur stocks’ benchmark index fell more than 1 per cent to its lowest level since Nov 4, hitting a trough of 1,427.75.