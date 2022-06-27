Siem Reap: Cambodia's city of hope, hip enclaves and heritage

Aside from the road works, the city drainage system has been improved while a new airport is under construction and is slated to be completed in 2023.

And there are other plans in the works to diversify tourism and draw visitors to other attractions. "We have over 200 temples in Siem Reap, many of which are worth a visit," says Mr Seiha.

Where does one go for kicks, if one is visiting? As Covid-19 wiped out the tourist trade, the city itself went into several lockdowns in 2021.

Now, despite Siem Reap reopening to tourists, the infamous Pub Street, where one would wander in search of drinks in better times, is still a veritable ghost town.

This is no loss to me, as during my last visit here, few of the watering holes made a lasting impression.

There was one notable exception: Miss Wong, a Chinoiserie-themed bar known for creative cocktails. But there has been a change of location: The red lamp that beckons customers now hangs south of the Siem Reap River in a trendy enclave between Streets 26 and 27, in the Wat Bo neighbourhood which is quickly becoming the place to be for hip Cambodian creatives.

I am delighted to see that just across the street from Miss Wong is Banlle, where owner Pola Siv serves vegan versions of Cambodian classics. He had initially closed the inventive Mie Cafe in the early days of the pandemic and it is good to see this reappearance.

Mr Stewart Kidd, Glaswegian and Siem Reap resident since 2013, also took a chance to launch a food and beverage outlet, Stewart on 26, in January 2022. He previously ran The Village Cafe in Kandal Village on Hap Guan Street, but was forced to close in December 2020.

Mr Kidd's new place is a bar, restaurant and nightclub with a facade that channels Brooklyn and serves a robust espresso martini. Like many others I speak to, he feels a certain duty to keep business going.

"After eight years, my dishwasher has become head chef, and all my staff have bought land and built houses," he says of why he did not simply leave Cambodia in tough times.

His Stewart on 26 outlet has a firm eye on the future: It also houses a gallery, giving up-and-coming photographers a platform to showcase their works.

I stop at Phare, The Cambodian Circus where the shows still go on. That is even though senior marketing director Craig Dodge and his team struggle to fill even 50 per cent of the seats - with the capacity halved for social distancing - on most nights.

The home-grown social enterprise is holding just three weekly performances in the Big Top - down from 10 a week in pre-pandemic times - but remains a must-see for any out-of-towner.

There is one other reason to patronise the ever-entertaining Phare: It is the primary source of funding for 1,200 students at Phare Ponleu Selpak, an arts school in Battambang.

Inside a half-full Big Top, the performers spin in mid-air, juggle and dance to live music played on a medley of Cambodian classical and electric instruments. They give it their all and their exuberance fills my heart. Judging from the rapturous applause around me, many others feel the same.

A sojourn by the lake, mindfulness lessons from monks