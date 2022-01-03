Pro tips for 2022 pandemic journeys gleaned from an epic trip

Santa did not knock on my hotel room door on Christmas morning. Instead, a woman in green medical overalls showed up with a Covid-19 test kit. That was my 11th test in four months of travel in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

It is now the mid-point of my eight-month trip that started in early September last year. So far, I have crossed eight borders, searched frantically for Covid-19 test centres in chaotic Caribbean port towns and scraped through nail-biting applications for pre-approval to travel.