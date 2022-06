SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia - In a backstreet of Sihanoukville lies the skeleton of a one-storey building that was meant to be eight storeys tall. Rusty steel bars poke out from concrete columns. Creepers have swallowed the surrounding fence.

It is a remnant of headier days before the Covid-19 pandemic, when a flood of Chinese casino and hotel investments brought a construction boom to the Cambodian coastal city.