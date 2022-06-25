In Quest Of: Perth-fect playgrounds great for Western Australia travel with kids

PERTH - Coolest bars and hottest tables in Perth? I can't tell you. But ask me about playgrounds and I'll give you the mother lode. As a family destination - a five-hour flight! Same time zone! Nature galore! - Perth shines.

The last time my husband and I were in Perth, I was newly pregnant and the first Covid-19 cases were just appearing in Singapore.

Since then, our lives have been upended by the pandemic and the arrival of our daughter, so it is oddly refreshing to arrive in Perth in April 2022 - Covid-weary and with a toddler in tow - to find Western Australia relatively unchanged.

Western Australia (WA) reopened its borders on March 3 2022, and spending two restricted years in relative isolation - even from their own countrymen - mean that for the state's residents, life has continued pretty much the same.

In Perth, restaurants are full, weddings and birthday parties continue unabated, and people fill stadiums by the tens of thousands, unmasked.

It is a relief, in a way, to be around people with no Covid survival stories to share. Most Perthians I meet shrugand say: "We didn't really have that here."

It turns out that life in Perth is uniquely suited to the rhythms of life with a toddler. Up at 6am? No problem. This is a city of early risers, the off-for-a-run, surf, gym-before-6am kind of crowd.

By the time you are dressed and out the door, the neighbourhood cafe or bakery is likely already open, ready to serve you an oven-fresh pastry and a steaming cup of coffee, the lifeblood of parents everywhere.