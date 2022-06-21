askST: Flight disruptions and baggage delays at airports are surging. What is happening?

SINGAPORE - Flight disruptions and baggage issues caused by a manpower shortage worldwide have plagued airports in the last few months.

The Straits Times takes a look at why these problems are occurring and what travellers can do to reduce the risk of being affected.

Q: Why are airlines and airports troubled?

A: The primary reason for the surge in flight cancellations and baggage issues is the manpower crunch faced by several airports worldwide.

The International Air Transport Association said on Monday (June 20) that the global aviation sector is now employing about 44 million people. This is slightly less than half of the 90 million people employed by the sector in 2019.

Q: Why is there a manpower shortage?

A: Airports, airlines and ground handlers worldwide have laid off tens of thousands of workers since the Covid-19 pandemic started in early 2020. Many other remaining workers have also left the sector in search of better job security, amid the uncertainty about the prospects for air travel.

The emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, which causes less severe illnesses than previous variants, changed the game. As governments worldwide eased border restrictions in response to reduced public health concerns, air travel has recovered at a faster rate than expected.

With travellers returning to airports more quickly than workers, some airports have been overwhelmed.

Covid-19 outbreaks among airport staff are an additional drag on manpower. The situation in Europe has also been exacerbated by strikes in recent weeks.

Q: What is happening at airports in Europe?

A: The problems caused by the manpower crunch have been most apparent in London, Amsterdam and Dublin.

At the Heathrow Airport in London, airlines were asked to cancel 10 per cent of their schedules on Monday, affecting an estimated 15,000 passengers on 90 flights. A shortage of workers in baggage handling had led to long delays, leaving thousands of unclaimed bags piling up over the weekend after passengers waiting for hours had left in frustration.