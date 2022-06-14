Experience the highs and lows in Shizuoka

Shizuoka, located between the major cities of Tokyo and Nagoya, is home to both Japan's highest peak and lowest point.
Mount Fuji has been revered by the Japanese since ancient times for its beautiful symmetry and worshipped as a symbol of faith.
Shizuoka, located between the major cities of Tokyo and Nagoya, is home to both Japan's highest peak and lowest point.
Mount Fuji has been revered by the Japanese since ancient times for its beautiful symmetry and worshipped as a symbol of faith.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.