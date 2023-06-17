Asian dementia on the rise in Singapore

SINGAPORE – In an ongoing research study of 818 participants recruited in Singapore, about half were found to have undiagnosed mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a brain condition which indicates the early stages of dementia.

This is the latest sobering data uncovered by a team of scientists at the Dementia Research Centre (Singapore) (DRCS), which was launched in April 2022 at the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine at Nanyang Technological University, led by its director, Professor Nagaendran Kandiah.

MCI is a collection of symptoms that fall somewhere between age-related cognitive changes and abnormal mental decline that may stem from a serious illness of the brain such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Dementia is an irreversible brain disorder that interferes with one’s ability to go about daily activities, and refers to a range of dysfunctions such as severe memory loss, as well as mood and behavioural changes.

About one in 10 people aged 60 and above in Singapore has dementia, according to a 2015 study by the Institute of Mental Health.

In 2017, Singapore was classified as an “aged society”, and it is set to attain “super-aged” status in 2026. According to the United Nations, a country is super-aged when 21 per cent of its population are aged 65 and older.

By 2030, one in four here will be aged 65 and above, up from one in six currently.

Singapore’s average life expectancy in 2022, according to the Department of Statistics, was 80.7 years for men and 85.2 years for women.

For its primary Biocis study, abbreviated from Biomarker and Cognition Study, Singapore, DRCS is working with local hospitals and community partners such as Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and National University Hospital to recruit 2,000 participants with memory concerns to study “Asian dementia” at its prodromal, or earliest, stages.

Its aim: To detect diseases that cause dementia at the earliest possible stage through cutting-edge blood-based biomarkers and state-of-the-art neuroimaging tests such as functional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to prevent and delay the development of dementia.

The Biocis study on the 2,000 participants is expected to conclude in 2027. Those who signed up voluntarily were aged from 30 to 95 and had expressed concerns with their memory and forgetfulness to their friends, family or social workers but had not sought medical attention prior to the study.

About 94 per cent of them were Singaporean. Ethnic Chinese participants comprised 90 per cent, with the remainder made up of Malays, Indians and other races to form a close representation of the Singapore population.

Prof Kandiah says this is a pivotal study in the more-than-100-year history of dementia studies worldwide, as this is the first time intensive studies are being conducted entirely on South-east Asians to draw up a more accurate picture of the unique biological factors of the Asian brain that causes dementia.

Out of the first 818 patients studied, 597 – or 72 per cent – had some form of cognitive impairment. Of this group, 389 had MCI, while the other 208 had subjective cognitive impairment, a form of self-reported memory decline.

Preliminary findings, as well as emerging studies conducted in Asia, have found that Asian patients are three times more likely than Caucasians to suffer from silent strokes as a result of a condition of the narrowing of the small blood vessels which appear as lesions or “white matter hyperintensity” in brain scans.

The bad news? This is an early sign of increased risk of dementia. The somewhat good news? The prevalence of two elements usually associated with Alzheimer’s disease – the APOE4 gene and abnormal levels of amyloid-beta protein – is much lower in Asian patients, observes Prof Kandiah.

But in many global clinical trials, thus far conducted mainly on Caucasians, the APOE4 gene is typically included as a factor in testing for cerebral disease.

Research done by DRCS further showed that in Asians, small vessel disease results in more brain shrinkage among those who do not have the APOE4 gene, which calls for personalised strategies – “not cookie-cutter methods” – to manage Asian patients with dementia, says Prof Kandiah.