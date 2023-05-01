Group activities can lower prevalence of dementia, depression among seniors: Study

SINGAPORE – A 10-year study on dementia prevention that spawned a community programme found that the dementia prevalence rate rose less than expected while the prevalence of depression fell.

In 2011, when the Jurong Ageing Study started, nearly 2 per cent of the cohort of 1,107 seniors had dementia and 7.3 per cent had depression.

After five years, researchers found that those who participated in group activities, such as art, music and horticultural therapy, mindfulness practice as well as health education, had better overall mood and cognition.

The prevalence rate for dementia rose by just 1 percentage point to 3 per cent, which was lower than the 6 per cent it was expected to be, based on the overall trend here, said Professor Kua Ee Heok, vice-chair of the Mind Science Centre and the study’s lead investigator.

He shared some of the study data, which was published in a journal last year, at the National University of Singapore (NUS) psychiatry symposium on ageing in place last Thursday.

The 3 per cent rate stands in contrast to the prevalence in the national population, added Prof Kua, who is also the Tan Geok Yin professor in psychiatry and neuroscience at NUS.

An estimated one in 10 people here aged 60 and above has some form of dementia, a syndrome that causes the progressive deterioration of brain function.

There is also evidence that a proportion of dementia cases is linked to conditions such as diabetes and obesity.

At the same time, the prevalence rate for depression dropped to 5 per cent, which was a welcome reversal as depression can lead to suicide, Prof Kua said.

“Suicide is still quite high among the elderly people in Singapore. If you can tackle depression, you can bring down the suicide rate,” he told The Straits Times.

The Jurong Ageing Study gave rise to a community programme in dementia prevention. Now known as the Age Well Everyday (AWE) programme, it is available at 10 centres around the country, with 13 volunteers at the Marymount Community Club being the latest group to be trained to conduct it.

Prof Kua said only the five-year outcome of the 10-year study was captured due to a lack of funds, but it showed that a structured community programme can help to prevent or delay the onset of dementia.

“It’s an inexpensive, non-drug approach,” said Prof Kua, who will be sharing the findings at the World Congress of Psychiatry in Vienna, Austria, in September.

Not all cases of dementia can be prevented, but a reduction of the national prevalence rate from 10 per cent to 9 per cent would already benefit about 10,000 people, he noted.