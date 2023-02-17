Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia: 5 types of the illness to know

SINGAPORE – Dementia, a generic term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions about everyday activities, has been in the spotlight since Thursday, after the family of US actor Bruce Willis announced that he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Around one in 10 people aged 60 and above in Singapore suffers from dementia, according to the Ministry of Health. There are over 100 forms of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Disease International, each with different causes and symptoms.

Here are five common types of dementia.

1. Alzheimer’s disease

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), this disease contributes to 60 to 70 per cent of dementia cases worldwide.

The condition is caused by a build-up of certain kinds of proteins in and around brain cells. Such a build-up causes a decrease in chemical messengers that send messages, or signals, between brain cells.

Over time, various areas of the brain start to shrink and the first area usually affected is one’s memories.

A progressive disease, Alzheimer’s leads gradually to worsening symptoms over the years, causing memory loss and affecting thinking skills that lead to the loss of one’s ability to respond to people and surroundings, and to perform simple tasks such as eating and bathing.

On average, those who suffer from this disease have a life expectancy of between eight and 10 years after diagnosis.

2. Vascular dementia

According to John Hopkins Medicine, this is second-most common form of dementia worldwide, after Alzheimer’s disease.

It is caused by poor blood flow or injury to blood vessels in the brain, mostly because of strokes. Depending on the size and location of the area affected, one may either become forgetful, or, in serious cases, have trouble thinking clearly and significant memory problems that disallow one to function normally.

Heart diseases and atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries) also raise the risk of one contracting vascular dementia.