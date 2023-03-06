Link between silent strokes and pre-dementia: Study

SINGAPORE – Preliminary findings from a five-year study here have found that vascular pre-dementia – which can manifest in ways such as slowness of thought and difficulty with planning – resulting from silent strokes is likely to be the most common cognitive disorder here.

Of the 631 participants recruited so far by the Biomarker and Cognitive Impairment Study (Biocis), 344 had mild cognitive impairment, or pre-dementia.

Among these 344, 93 per cent had suffered from some form of silent strokes – or strokes without any noticeable symptoms – which are associated with chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, which the participants had to go through, can detect previous silent strokes through the presence of white spots on the brain, indicating damage.

This is likely to be reflective of the broader Singapore population, researchers note.

This points to the need to better manage such conditions so as to address dementia, said Associate Professor Nagaendran Kandiah, director of the Dementia Research Centre (Singapore), or DRCS, which is conducting the ongoing study.

“We want to find the right treatment that can reduce the silent strokes and hence prevent dementia, and then go to the policymakers to say that this treatment should be part of our general guidelines when it comes to dementia,” he added.

Dementia is an umbrella term for neurological conditions that lead to a decline in cognitive function, which include Alzheimer’s disease.

About one in 10 people aged 60 and above in Singapore has dementia, according to a 2015 study by the Institute of Mental Health, with the increasing life expectancy and rapidly ageing population expected to lead to a higher number of those with the condition.