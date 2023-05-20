Young onset dementia: Growing group faces financial, social challenges

SINGAPORE – Retired IT professional Dan Ridon had no idea what a tea dance was, or what it would be like to dance with about 15 strangers at the Kebun Baru community club.

Yet the usually “shy and quiet” 62-year-old, as his wife Sally described him, took to the dance like a fish to water, swaying to the latest pop hits.

“For sure I will come back again, why not?” he told The Straits Times at the end of the two-hour session.

It is hard to tell that Mr Ridon was diagnosed with young onset dementia (YOD) – in his case, post-hypoxic encephalopathy caused by lack of oxygen flow to his brain – after a heart attack in February 2020.

YOD is defined as a diagnosis of dementia below the age of 65 years.

Mrs Ridon, 62, retired from her job as administrative executive to be his full-time caregiver. He has lost his recent memory and displays occasional signs of irritation and confusion, she said.

The couple joined Dementia & Co, an organisation which runs activities for those living with dementia, at the recommendation of a daycare centre which rejected Mr Ridon as he was too “young”. He was also not interested in their activities which were meant for older seniors.

Said Mrs Ridon: ”I read up about dementia on the internet, but it’s nothing like the personal sharing from this support group to help us cope better.”

Dementia & Co was set up in 2016 by retired hotel industry consultant Alison Lim, 66, together with her daughter Jamie Lynn Buitelaar, a 26-year-old teacher.

Ms Lim was diagnosed seven years ago with a rare dementia – primary progressive aphasia, which affects her ability to communicate.

Unable to find support, she and Jamie set up the peer support group. They organise forums, tea parties, meals, gardening, art and cooking sessions at their home, as well as outings to places like museums and walks in parks.

The group has grown to over 100 families. Their tea dances have also expanded to four community clubs in Kebun Baru, Woodlands, Marsiling and Buangkok.