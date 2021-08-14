For Subscribers
Boosting brain health is key to a thriving economy
The jobs of the future will value different skills than those of the past
(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Fuelled by fiscal and monetary stimulus, the United States economy has bounced back. Output in the second quarter of this year exceeded its pre-pandemic level for the first time since Covid-19 struck. The labour market, however, has been slower to recover.
There are a number of plausible explanations, but one isn't getting enough attention: brain health.