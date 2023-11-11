Rise of private dining chefs: Why I’d rather cook in a home kitchen than a swanky restaurant

SINGAPORE – The allure of being a private chef for hire is drawing some away from well-equipped, top-billed restaurant kitchens into the dinky home kitchens of their clients.

They have the freedom to cook what, when and for whom they want, as well as enjoy kinder hours than in a commercial kitchen. The low overheads of this arrangement and the high casualty rate of food and beverage (F&B) businesses also attract many who do not want the financial pressure of starting their own eateries.

Pierce Yee, 47, who had to shelve plans to open a restaurant when Covid-19 struck, re­invented himself as a private chef. The former eatery owner has no plans to return to full-­time restaurant work.

The Straits Times catches up with private chefs who savour the challenge of turning out restaurant-quality meals in unfamiliar, ill-equipped home kitchens.

From owning a restaurant to cooking in small kitchens

With two decades of experience as a chef and co-owner of a restaurant, Pierce Yee, who became a private chef for hire in 2020, has no intention of donning chef whites again in a commercial kitchen.

Control over his menu and time are the key reasons for the 47-year-old.

“As a private chef, I can serve menus of my own style and choice, while customising them to diners’ preferences and dietary restrictions. I answer directly to my customers, not to my superiors or shareholders,” he says.

Having control over his time and enjoying work-life balance are also top priorities for the father of two – a son, 15, and a daughter, eight.

Yee, who has a diploma in culinary arts from Shatec, started his career as a commis cook at a Mediterranean restaurant in 2001. His last-held position as an employee was executive sous chef at Ristorante Da Valentino, where he worked for a decade before leaving in 2016. He felt burnt out.

He took a year-long break, delving into buying and selling pre-owned luxury watches and watchmaker tools on online market Carousell. The experience helped him develop negotiation skills, discover how people spend their money, and learn the basics of running a business and how to provide better customer service.

In October 2018, he returned to the F&B industry as a co-owner and executive chef of a casual Italian restaurant, Sale Marino at Eastwood Centre.

But he left the restaurant 11 months later after disagreements with his two business partners on how it should be run.

He reflects: “It is easier to find a spouse than the right business partner.”