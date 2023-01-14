My, how you’ve grown: Home-based food business owners open stores and restaurants

SINGAPORE – Home-based food businesses began popping up like mushrooms after rain in 2020.
Singapore – the world – was in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, and people here hunkered down to stop the spread of the virus.
Furloughed workers, others who had lost their jobs, yet others who quit, turned to selling food from home. Many of them did a roaring trade, with pre-order slots filled in minutes. Fear of missing out and food envy led to people stalking social media sites to get their hands on whatever food item was trending at the moment.
These home businesses are still around. But a few have made the leap to open stores and restaurants.
For some, it is inevitable.
Mr Tan Zhuo Guan, co-founder of Humble Bakery, which opened a cafe in One Raffles Place, says: “There was a change in consumer behaviour. During Covid-19 times, orders were high, but they dropped by as much as 40 per cent. People are going back to offices, to Johor Baru, to eating out.
“It wasn’t just us. It was across the board. We couldn’t stay passive.”
For others, it is about flexing creativity and finding a bigger audience.
Ms Sandra Sim, who runs the wildly popular Ladyboss Dining Club, a private-dining business, is opening a restaurant at the upcoming Mondrian Singapore Duxton.
She says she can take nine diners in her home each night. Her restaurant will be able to take up to 30 people a night.
The five business owners profiled here are doing well, although the transition can have hairy moments. They now have to contend with manpower issues like other F&B operators. Some of them have had a steep learning curve when it comes to commercial leases, fitting out kitchens and other issues.
Then there is the notoriously hard-to-please Singaporean diner.
Ms Renee Tang, co-owner of Jelebu Dry Laksa, a casual restaurant at VivoCity, says: “At the restaurant, people like to give feedback. My home-based food business’ customers are more supportive, more forgiving. They feel closer to me.”
1. Flourcrafts Patisserie: Room to grow
Where: 01-08 Eon Shenton, 70 Shenton Way
Open: 10am to 5pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), closed Sundays and Mondays
Info: @flourcrafts
Caneles flavoured with pistachio, matcha and Earl Grey tea sit pretty in the glass display case at Flourcrafts Patisserie, which opened in October last year in Shenton Way. There are tarts and jars of cookies too.
For Chinese New Year, baker Xavier Lee is selling boxes of Yuzu Pineapple Tarts and Longan Red Date cookies, among other offerings.
To think he almost became a security officer during the early, dark days of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 33-year-old, a former auditor who had trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Sydney, had been due to return to the Australian city. He had been offered a job there as a pastry chef.
The pandemic wrecked those plans and he could not get a baking job here because businesses were not hiring.
He decided to just follow his baking dream. Flourcrafts was born in April 2020 as a home-based food business.
Mr Lee’s scones, cakes and caneles, a rum and vanilla pastry from Bordeaux in France, hit the spot with people who were casting about for treats during lockdown. The business took off.
Needless to say, he has no regrets passing on the security officer job. He adds: “I think even if I had taken up that job, I’d be baking for colleagues and people in the building.”
He took part in Far East Organization’s Baker X incubator programme for about a month last year. The property developer started the programme in December 2021 to support bakers looking to open full-fledged stores. They take up residencies at a baking studio in the mall with a 10-seat cafe at Orchard Central.
By the time his stint there ended, he was ready to scale up.
“I wanted my home to feel like a home again,” he says, adding that a chest freezer, two fridges and equipment had made it cramped.
When he took up the space at Eon Shenton, which cost about $50,000 to outfit, he had wanted to use it as a central kitchen.
“But we were getting a good, organic flow of customers and it snowballed,” he says, adding that while online orders make up 60 to 70 per cent of his business, he has a good number of customers who walk in to buy or pre-order.
He says the two cafes nearby, Double Shot Coffee and Abseil Coffee, recommend their customers to him.
Talking to his customers has been illuminating.
He says: “The Shenton crowd is careful with its money. If you are charging $15 for a pastry, it must be worth it. It must be memorable.”
Not that he does. His caneles are priced at $4.50 to $5.50 and the tarts cost $9 each.
He is looking to hire another baker and looks forward to the day when the business can run on its own, and he can set up a studio where he can teach and create.
“Then I’ll be able to keep creating, keep coming up with new flavours, new pastries.”
2. Ree.Connect by Ree and Mummy: Connecting with kids leads to new career
Where: 01-03 Katong V, 30 East Coast Road
Tel: 8928-5513
Open: 11am to 10pm daily
Info: @reeandmummy
When the pandemic disrupted her work as a property agent in 2020, Ms Celine Ng, 41, decided she would spend more time with her four children aged three to 16. They did crafts together and she encouraged her daughter Reeyern, 12, to make earrings.
“I didn’t plan to start baking,” Ms Ng says. “But we had run out of ideas of what to do. It was close to Christmas at the time. I found a toffee recipe online, tweaked it and made toffee to give to my friends for Christmas.”
Those friends started ordering more.
For Chinese New Year the following year, she came up with a pineapple cheesecake. Her husband gave it the thumbs up.
Her brother told her that the toffee and cheesecake were good enough to sell. Ree And Mummy was born in early 2021 as a home-based food business. Soon, she found herself baking from 10am until, sometimes, 4 to 5am, three cheesecakes at a time.
Ms Ng says: “I had no baking experience. I couldn’t even bake muffins.”
Now, she has a cafe in Katong. Aside from cheesecake in different flavours ($6.50 to $7.20 a slice), she also sells gelato ($5 or $6 a scoop) that her husband Mark Ng, 40, a real estate agent, makes.
Customers can also buy jars of her toffee, priced at $25 for a 200g tub, and order her Breakthrough Box (from $38), slabs of toffee that come with mallets to break it up into pieces.
In a mall crowded with cafes and restaurants, she is more than holding her own. She says her cafe, which opened in October last year and cost about $200,000 to set up, has regulars from nearby condominums, and draws families who stop by after dinner for dessert or after tuition sessions for a sweet treat.
She has another baker, and part-timers man the store.
“I was stressed out the first three months,” she says. “The toffee has to be hand-cooked. I activated my family, sent them for the food hygiene course and got them to help out.”
Before she took the plunge, she was invited to take part in Far East Organization’s Baker X incubator programme last year.
She says: “Commercial baking is different from home baking. You have to plan, bake enough, manage orders and manage the front of the house. I realised that if I were to remain a home baker, I wouldn’t be able to go far.
“I have a dream. I hope to sell my toffee and cheesecake outside of Singapore.”
3. Small Tables: From “never again” to opening two restaurants
Where: 01-09 Pacific Plaza, 9 Scotts Road
Tel: 6452-9388
Open: 11.30am to 10pm (Mondays to Thursdays), 11.30am to 11pm (Fridays and Saturdays), 11am to 10pm (Sundays)
Info: https://str.sg/wFPz
When Ms Sandra Sim’s bars, including Sum Yi Tai, became casualties of the pandemic and the emptying out of the CBD as people started working from home, she pretty much decided not to open another food and beverage business again.
Famous last decisions.
She has Small Tables, a restaurant at Pacific Plaza with Minor Food Group, and another opening this year at the Mondrian Singapore Duxton, with Culinary Arts, a restaurant group which also runs Indian grill restaurant Revolver and high-end Japanese restaurant Hamamoto.
“I don’t know why I got back into this,” the 43-year-old says.
After she closed her bars, she turned to selling food from home. Her soya sauce-braised chicken sold in the thousands. That begat Ladyboss Dining Club, a private-dining business which is booked out for months.
In the midst of all this, and at the urging of friends, she managed to find time to work on a recipe for Ipoh curry noodles. It took off in a big way.
One customer was Mr Dellen Soh, chairman and chief executive of Minor Food Group, which also owns Thai Express, Poulet and Kiseki, among other brands. He convinced her to open Small Tables with the group.
He tells The Straits Times: “When I tried Sandra’s Ipoh Curry Mee, I could feel that she put in heart, love and soul into the cooking. Unlike the usual curry mee I had, the taste and quality left a good impression. It would be a pity if it was restricted to a few diners. When I spot a good taste, I certainly want to take the opportunity to share with the public.”
That Ipoh Curry Mee ($20) is now a signature offering in the 70-seat Small Tables, which opened in September last year. The horfun is from Ipoh and the noodles are topped with poached chicken, char siew, roast pork, braised pig’s ears, pig skin, poached prawns, bean sprouts and mint leaves.
Ms Sim worked on the menu for the restaurant, and other menu offerings include Ipoh Shredded Chicken Hor Fun ($16), Curry Fried Rice ($18), Hakka Yong Tau Foo ($16) and Cuttle Fish And Water Spinach salad ($12), among others.
Wash the food down with coffee made with beans roasted in Ipoh.
She is looking to expand the dessert offerings and is working on an Ipoh-style kaya to be served with bread. Diners make their own toast using a portable toaster and spread their bread with butter and kaya.
Some of the familiar problems from her previous life in F&B have come back to haunt her.
“Everybody will tell you it’s very hard to get manpower,” she says. “Sometimes, I do hosting. My apron is always here and I can jump in any time.”
This year, she is gearing up to open another restaurant serving the sort of food guests at Ladyboss Dining Club rave about.
The restaurant will have two tables and can cater to two parties of 10. There will also be a 10-seat Chinese omakase counter for parties of two, four or six.
She says: “I’ve found really good people – my customers, supporters and the F&B community. It’s been a very interesting journey.”
4. Humble Bakery: Coming full circle
Where: 02-27 One Raffles Place
Open: 9am to 6pm (Mondays to Fridays), 10am to 4pm (Saturdays), closed Sundays
Info: https://str.sg/wFAH
You could say that ex-Bakery Brera bakers Tan Zhuo Guan, 38, and Glenn Lai, 26, have come full circle.
From working in a commercial setting, they went on to start Humble Bakery in 2021, baking their scones and Basque cheesecakes at home and selling them online. When business grew, they moved their operations to a commercial kitchen.
In December 2022, they opened their cafe at One Raffles Place, serving their signature scones ($3.30 to $4.80), plus a bigger selection of bakes. There is Tirami-choux ($8), choux pastry filled with Kahlua-infused mascarpone cheese and coffee; Pistachio Milk Chocolate Tart ($9.80); and Strawberry Shortcake ($8). Customers can sit and have their treats with coffee, tea and other drinks too.
The place does a roaring trade despite intense competition in the area.
Mr Tan says: “We felt that this crowd suits us. These are people who would appreciate our bakes. There’s a dense office population, but we have customers coming from Toa Payoh and Yishun too. They visit us when they are in the area running errands. The area is getting its buzz back.”
They spent almost a six-figure sum to set up the cafe, which is on the second floor of the building.
Mr Tan adds: “The capital investment was a real challenge. We didn’t go for a ground level or Basement 1 space because of affordability.”
The money appears to have been well-spent.
“We have people texting to thank us for coming to the area,” Mr Tan says. “We hope to stay.”
The new location gives Humble more options – it can now offer sliced cakes and customers can have just one scone instead of ordering a box online.
The team found itself having to scale its recipes up because it was selling four or five times more than it was before.
Mr Tan Xieng Hui, 27, a baker who joined the business, says: “We constantly refresh the menu to engage people. We don’t do much marketing, it’s mostly social media. And the office crowd does word of mouth for us. New customers who come by say their friends recommended us.”
He is optimistic about the future and is looking at offering wedding favours, taking corporate orders and sending the bakes out through food delivery platforms.
Mr Tan Zhuo Guan adds: “To keep the business surviving, we cannot think we are good. You are as good as your last bake. We have to maintain the quality, can’t be too complacent.”
5. Jelebu Dry Laksa: Look out world, dry laksa is coming at you
Where: 02-48 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk
Tel: 9721-6560
Open: 11.30am to 10pm daily
Info: https://str.sg/wFPK
One look at the fit-out for Jelebu Dry Laksa, a 70-seat casual restaurant in VivoCity, and it is clear the owners are looking to scale operations.
The attention to detail – right down to batik upholstery for some of the seats, the story boards about founder Renee Tang’s journey from home-based food business owner to restaurateur – speak of ambitious plans.
Indeed, Ms Tang, 28, who partnered Tipsy Collective to open the restaurant in late September 2022, is working on the menu for the offshoot that will open in Kuala Lumpur at the end of 2023.
The former office manager in a venture capital firm had dreams of moving to Los Angeles and opening a food truck. The pandemic and other obstacles sidelined that plan and, in May 2020, she started her home-based food business, naming it after the street in Bukit Panjang she lives on.
Dry laksa, made using a recipe she developed for the food truck business, was the centrepiece.
“There was nothing to lose,” she says.
And now, she is fulfilling those dreams of running a food business. Mutual contacts linked her up with Tipsy Collective, which runs popular gastropubs, and the restaurant is a joint venture. She did an eight-month pop-up at the group’s Takeshi Noodle Bar before opening the restaurant.
Mr Derek Ong, co-founder of Tipsy Collective, says: “We have met many chefs, but she has displayed tremendous tenacity, adaptability and, most importantly, she possesses a very teachable spirit.
“Our brands have great synergy. These reasons gave us confidence that Jelebu is a brand to invest in and expand further under the collective’s boutique F&B brands.”
The restaurant cost about $500,000 to set up, and she had to come up with an entire menu.
The signature Jelebu Dry Laksa is priced from $13 to $56, depending on the seafood toppings. Other main dishes include Duck Confit With Teochew Braised Risotto ($26) and Butter Chicken Mac & Cheese ($26).
Ms Tang says: “The inspiration for the menu is from the childhood food I ate and enjoyed growing up.”
There were some lessons she had to learn when making the switch from home operations to a restaurant one.
She says: “I had to learn to work with a team – I used to be a one-man show. The biggest lesson was learning how to let go of the reins. Most chefs are control freaks. We like everything to be perfect. So that was a huge turning point for me.”