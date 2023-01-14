My, how you’ve grown: Home-based food business owners open stores and restaurants

SINGAPORE – Home-based food businesses began popping up like mushrooms after rain in 2020.

Singapore – the world – was in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, and people here hunkered down to stop the spread of the virus.

Furloughed workers, others who had lost their jobs, yet others who quit, turned to selling food from home. Many of them did a roaring trade, with pre-order slots filled in minutes. Fear of missing out and food envy led to people stalking social media sites to get their hands on whatever food item was trending at the moment.

These home businesses are still around. But a few have made the leap to open stores and restaurants.

For some, it is inevitable.

Mr Tan Zhuo Guan, co-founder of Humble Bakery, which opened a cafe in One Raffles Place, says: “There was a change in consumer behaviour. During Covid-19 times, orders were high, but they dropped by as much as 40 per cent. People are going back to offices, to Johor Baru, to eating out.

“It wasn’t just us. It was across the board. We couldn’t stay passive.”

For others, it is about flexing creativity and finding a bigger audience.

Ms Sandra Sim, who runs the wildly popular Ladyboss Dining Club, a private-dining business, is opening a restaurant at the upcoming Mondrian Singapore Duxton.

She says she can take nine diners in her home each night. Her restaurant will be able to take up to 30 people a night.

The five business owners profiled here are doing well, although the transition can have hairy moments. They now have to contend with manpower issues like other F&B operators. Some of them have had a steep learning curve when it comes to commercial leases, fitting out kitchens and other issues.

Then there is the notoriously hard-to-please Singaporean diner.

Ms Renee Tang, co-owner of Jelebu Dry Laksa, a casual restaurant at VivoCity, says: “At the restaurant, people like to give feedback. My home-based food business’ customers are more supportive, more forgiving. They feel closer to me.”