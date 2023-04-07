Kitchens fit for chefs: How professional cooks in Singapore set up their stations

SINGAPORE – From a minimalist kitchen in a Housing Board flat to a sleek configuration of high-tech appliances to cosy spaces bursting with Peranakan and Mediterranean charm, here is a look at how culinary personalities in Singapore have designed their kitchens.
Mediterranean tradition: Alberto Simillides
Alberto Simillides, chef-owner of private-dining concept Proud Potato Peeler, grew up surrounded by traditional flavours from the cooking of his late grandmother, who inspired him to be a chef.
After graduating from culinary school, Simillides, who is Turkish Greek, trained in hotels and restaurants in his native Cyprus. He then went on to work in European cities such as Athens, Naples and Berlin.
He moved to Singapore in 2019 to work as head chef of Alati Divine Greek Cuisine. On his days off, he hosted small, private gatherings at home with friends.
As these home-dining sessions grew popular through word of mouth, Simillides and his business partner, a wine importer, launched Proud Potato Peeler in 2021. The private-dining venture now operates out of a rented shophouse unit in Perak Road.
When planning the space’s kitchen, the 32-year-old wanted it to be cosy with an open concept, so guests could interact with him and one another.
His kitchen is in a long “U” shape, with one side for appliances and the other for plating food. “It’s a back-to-back design that makes it easy to work in two areas at the same time,” he says.
The palette is clay, apricot pink and orange, as these are “the traditional colours of a Mediterranean kitchen, which reminds me very much of home in Greece”.
In the pantry hangs a large poster of pop art by American artist Roy Lichtenstein, which adds an urban touch reminiscent of the streets in Naples or Athens.
The materials are simple: stainless steel for the kitchen sink and laminated wood for the countertops. The square white floor tiles follow the Mediterranean theme with accents of orange and apricot.
The kitchen is well ventilated with a duct exhaust that absorbs steam, smoke and other smells, which is essential as Simillides loves cooking with open fire – “any form of gas, wood chips or charcoal”.
His favourite appliance is the Neapolitan pizza oven, which was imported from Britain and can heat up to 450 deg C. Simillides is an expert in this, as he specialised in pizza-making for more than a year during a stint in a Naples pizzeria.
His second favourite appliance is his all-in-one cooker Thermomix, which he describes as expensive but worth the money for those who cook regularly. “It’s like having a spare sous chef,” he quips, adding that he uses it for homemade pistachio pralines, five-pepper spiced sauce, burnt tomato aioli and other recipes.
For table settings, he uses linen towels and tablecloths in white or brown. “I also use kraft paper (to line the table), which is commonly used in many eateries in the Middle East and Greece, as it is easier to clean,” he adds.
He has fond memories of learning to cook from his grandmother, whose signature dishes included pies and a tomato sauce which was simmered for almost six hours until caramelised. She cooked with cast-iron pots and pans, and Simillides now uses similar heavy-duty cast-iron cookware to add depth and flavour to his food.
As a tribute to his grandmother, Proud Potato Peeler offers potato pies with sriracha and Greek yogurt sauce topped with Italian truffle and prosciutto. The menu also includes creative items with a local touch, such as charred beef short ribs with laksa-inspired sauce.
Minimalist and modern: Tryson Quek and Bannie Kang
After helming Anti:dote at Fairmont Singapore as head chef and head bartender respectively, Tryson Quek and Bannie Kang left for an opportunity in Taipei just before the pandemic hit.
During that time, South Korea-born Kang, now 33, was named Bartenders’ Bartender at Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2021. Quek, now 36, took home a slew of nominations and awards, including a Michelin Plate distinction for fine-dining restaurant Mu in Taipei.
As both husband and wife wanted to take a break from running a high-pressure kitchen and bar, they returned to Singapore at the end of 2021 and decided to start a private-dining concept, Side Door, in their home.
Refurbishing the kitchen of their three-room, 650 sq ft HDB flat before their return was challenging, as supply-chain issues at the time meant the choice of materials was limited. As the couple were not in Singapore for the renovation in September 2021, they had to rely completely on their interior designer and contractor.
“We told them we like a minimalist design, and that we preferred shades of white, grey and light brown,” Quek says. They also remodelled their kitchen windows by removing the metal grilles to let in more light and improve ventilation.
Their kitchen counter features a man-made white-grey marble top and their floor is a “wood-like” vinyl. Both materials are fire- and scratch-proof. The backsplash comprises matt white tiles.
The couple also use tableware in matt white or earthy hues to showcase their cooking. “We get a lot of plateware and glassware when we travel,” says Kang. “We also love refined glassware such as (Japanese brand) Kimura.”
For appliances, the stove was a priority for the couple, who chose induction stoves as they do not damage cookware and provide “the perfect heat”.
A good chiller is also essential for ingredient storage. The couple use a Samsung 600L chiller, as Kang needs extra space to store fresh ingredients for her cocktails. The couple vacuum-pack and freeze some ingredients to extend the shelf life.
They are thinking of getting a kimchi chiller, as Kang says most Korean homes have a separate chiller just for kimchi and preserved ingredients. The temperature of these chillers usually ranges from 1 to 4 deg C, though it can go as low as minus 1 deg C.
When the couple have time to cook for themselves, they love hot pot. “It requires less prep and we get to cook together,” Quek says.
Celebrating Peranakan heritage: Grace Kee
Grace Kee, 48, is the founder of Good Graces, a private-dining venture that showcases heritage-inspired dishes from her grandmother’s home-cooking.
Kee, who runs an events company and does private dining as a passion project, describes her place as a cosy yet modern abode with an eclectic mix of furniture and memorabilia that reflects her personality.
When she decided to start Good Graces in 2021, she revamped her walk-up apartment in Kim Keat Road.
The avid home cook already had a clear idea of what she wanted – a wine fridge and an ice machine, among other equipment – and where to place it. She also wanted a show kitchen and counter for guests to sit and drink, or watch her cook, before adjourning to the dining table.
She bought the equipment, and then gave her contractor the details. “The cupboards were built around the equipment so everything is flush and doesn’t look awkward,” she says.
As the space is intended for private dining and entertainment, the materials used are hardy and easy to clean. The floor tiles in the living room and show kitchen are glossy white, while the wet kitchen is laid with Peranakan blue-and-white ceramic tiles.
In the wet kitchen are industrial-grade stoves and freezer-chillers. “The stoves are not lightweight, as I use up to 40cm diameter woks to fry rempahs (spice paste), big portions of braised meats and others. Peranakan cooking requires so much stir-frying and braising, so a good gas stove with a good fire is essential.”
To ensure proper ventilation, Kee installed an induction stove and exhaust from German home appliances brand Miele in the show kitchen and dining area. When she cooks with hot oil and spices, she uses the wet kitchen, and opens the windows and back door to air the space out.
“Induction is great in the show kitchen area for keeping food warm, heating up cooked food and stir-frying simple dishes,” she says.
What gadget does she recommend for home cooks? While Kee says it depends on each person’s preferred cuisine, the sous-vide machine Anova Precision Cooker is one of her best buys.
“It’s so useful to soft-boil eggs perfectly, get the exact doneness of meat, and keep cooked food warm until ready to serve without it drying out,” she adds.
And, though she prepares dishes with a traditional mortar and pestle, she also uses a Robot Coupe food processor when she needs to cook large portions.
All these are served on white plates and bowls, sometimes with blue tableware or retro crockery from her grandmother’s kitchen.
As for her dream appliance, Kee is eyeing a Pacojet “to get my soups, ice creams and pestos extra smooth and fine”.
High-tech cooking gadgets: Wu Si Ha
Chef Wu Si Ha’s love of food was instilled in him from a very young age, as he grew up in a Peranakan-Hokkien household where he was exposed to Nonya cooking and traditional Hokkien dishes.
The 31-year-old is the chef-owner of Supply and Demand, a modern Italian trattoria, pizzeria and rooftop bar at the Esplanade.
He is also the first Singaporean culinary partner and spokesman for German home appliances manufacturer Gaggenau.
As such, his home’s kitchen is well equipped with Gaggenau appliances. He renovated his kitchen in May 2022 and moved into the Housing Board executive apartment in September that same year.
Wu wanted a clean, modern Scandinavian theme with a functional layout to house his Gaggenau 200 Series Anthracite appliances.
“The layout of the kitchen is also highly functional for me as a chef and my mum, who cooks very often at home,” he says.
For the countertop and backsplash, he created a seamless look with EDL Laminates’ wood collection, which is resistant to heat, moisture, scratches and stains.
“We cook a lot of Nonya dishes at home where turmeric, which stains easily, is used often,” he says.
He selected natural materials and earthy neutral hues, and minimal carpentry with no unnecessary lines or handles.
“For the floor tiles, I went for the Bulgaria Pearl from Hafary, which is the lightest grey stone-effect shade I could find,” he says. “I even use them as kitchen wall tiles.”
A must-have in the kitchen for Wu is the Gaggenau CV282 induction cooktop with integrated ventilation. “After a heavy cooking session, I just pop the ventilator’s steel filter in the dishwasher and wipe the cooktop surface with Gaggenau’s recommended cleaning solutions, and it’s good as new. Additional carbon filters help to trap smells too.”
The steam combination oven is an essential kitchen appliance, which can prepare dishes from cakes to steamed dim sum. “The steam combi oven has precision steaming also known as the sous vide function, which means delicate proteins like fish can cook gently for consistent and perfect results.”
To prepare different types of fresh ingredients – especially for Nonya cooking, which he says can be time-consuming – Wu uses his vacuuming drawer.
“I sous vide pack the rempah and concentrated soup stocks that I have prepared ahead of time to store in the freezer. This method takes up less storage space, prolongs shelf life and is highly efficient.”
