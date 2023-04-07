Kitchens fit for chefs: How professional cooks in Singapore set up their stations

SINGAPORE – ﻿From a minimalist kitchen in a Housing Board flat to a sleek configuration of high-tech appliances to cosy spaces bursting with Peranakan and Mediterranean charm, here is a look at how culinary personalities in Singapore have designed their kitchens.

Mediterranean tradition: Alberto Simillides

Alberto Simillides, chef-owner of private-dining concept Proud Potato Peeler, grew up surrounded by traditional flavours from the cooking of his late grandmother, who inspired him to be a chef.

After graduating from culinary school, Simillides, who is Turkish Greek, trained in hotels and restaurants in his native Cyprus. He then went on to work in European cities such as Athens, Naples and Berlin.

He moved to Singapore in 2019 to work as head chef of Alati Divine Greek Cuisine. On his days off, he hosted small, private gatherings at home with friends.