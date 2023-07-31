No drama at Benihana Singapore – teppanyaki restaurant to focus on food

SINGAPORE – Diners turning up at teppanyaki restaurant Benihana at Millenia Walk expecting pyrotechnics and fancy knifework will have to look for entertainment elsewhere.

The showmanship the chain is known for will be toned down in Singapore.

Instead, a spokesman for Benihana Singapore says, the emphasis will be on food quality and cooking techniques to build a “sustainable business model”.

The spokesman adds that unlike the usual Benihana, which showcases knife-wielding artistry and theatrical stunts that might occasionally lead to unforeseen mishaps, the Singapore branch will “prioritise the safety and well-being of our valued diners above all else”.

She says: “Undoubtedly, the theatrical performance was popular during the late 1990s and 2000s, but gradually lost its novelty over the years.”

Still, there will be some showmanship.

The spokesman says pyrotechnics will be incorporated into specific dishes – including the Onion Volcano, where the chef lights a fire in the middle of a tower of onion rings, and the Beni Egg Roll.

“These acts play a role in enhancing the flavours of the dishes, infusing them with enticing aromas of caramelisation,” she adds.

The 78-seat restaurant on the ground floor of Millenia Walk opens on Tuesday.

It will have a Chef’s Table which seats up to 10, where diners will have food prepared in front of them. There is also a private dining room that seats six.

The restaurant’s Teppan-Kaiseki meals are priced at $68++, $88++ and $108++.

Diners not into teppanyaki can order from the a la carte menu, which offers robatayaki, sushi rolls, rice and noodles. Benihana will also have a bar serving cocktails, sake and wine.

Mr Dellen Soh, chairman and chief executive of Minor Food Singapore, which is bringing the brand to Singapore, tells The Straits Times: “I already knew that theatrical stunts will not last, and that is why the Singapore version is unique.

“Our vision for Benihana Singapore is rooted in delivering an exceptional dining experience through a relentless focus of food quality. In the highly competitive Singapore market, the heart of any successful restaurant will always be food.

“Theatrical food may dazzle the eyes, but only good food can withstand the test of time.”