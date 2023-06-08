Food Picks: VivoCity’s refreshed food area, teppanyaki at Miyoshi by Fat Cow

New food cluster at VivoCity

VivoCity has launched its revamped food and retail zone at Level 1 of the mall.

Look out for the refreshed Tangs department store, which offers new in-store concepts such as kidswear label Maison Q and beauty brand Clarins.

But it is the new food options available that get me excited. They include an outlet of the Tiong Bahru Bakery chain (01-188B) and The Providore (01-188), which marks its 10th anniversary with a 120-seat restaurant and deli at the mall.

Home-grown brand Waa Cow! (01-188C) – my go-to for wagyu bowls – has opened its sixth outlet. It offers a range of exclusive menu items such as miso salmon don ($22.90) and mentai tamago chirashi ($22.90), a combination of sashimi-grade seafood marinated in housemade tare and grilled Japanese tamago.

Three popular seasonal dons are now permanently on the menu.

While the crowd-pleasing Truffle Royale ($36.90) – with sliced wagyu, caviar, ikura, foie gras and summer asparagus over fragrant truffle rice – is great for truffle lovers, my top pick is Medley of the Sea ($36.90), with unagi, anago, fresh scallops and ikura. I like the combination of unagi (freshwater eel) and anago (saltwater eel), something you seldom see in a casual restaurant.

After your meal, head to cafe Belle-ville Pancake & Coffee (01-188A) for fluffy mille-feuille pancakes (from $6.40 for two pieces) and mochi skin matcha French toast ($15.80), with a lovely soft layer of mochi stretched over the toast.

The menu also offers a selection of pasta: Japanese curry rice by Maji Curry, a popular curry chain in Japan, and aromatic coffee (from $4.40 for an espresso) from Japanese brand Takagi Coffee.