Food Picks: VivoCity’s refreshed food area, teppanyaki at Miyoshi by Fat Cow

New food cluster at VivoCity
VivoCity has launched its revamped food and retail zone at Level 1 of the mall.
Look out for the refreshed Tangs department store, which offers new in-store concepts such as kidswear label Maison Q and beauty brand Clarins.
But it is the new food options available that get me excited. They include an outlet of the Tiong Bahru Bakery chain (01-188B) and The Providore (01-188), which marks its 10th anniversary with a 120-seat restaurant and deli at the mall.
Home-grown brand Waa Cow! (01-188C) – my go-to for wagyu bowls – has opened its sixth outlet. It offers a range of exclusive menu items such as miso salmon don ($22.90) and mentai tamago chirashi ($22.90), a combination of sashimi-grade seafood marinated in housemade tare and grilled Japanese tamago.
Three popular seasonal dons are now permanently on the menu.
While the crowd-pleasing Truffle Royale ($36.90) – with sliced wagyu, caviar, ikura, foie gras and summer asparagus over fragrant truffle rice – is great for truffle lovers, my top pick is Medley of the Sea ($36.90), with unagi, anago, fresh scallops and ikura. I like the combination of unagi (freshwater eel) and anago (saltwater eel), something you seldom see in a casual restaurant.
After your meal, head to cafe Belle-ville Pancake & Coffee (01-188A) for fluffy mille-feuille pancakes (from $6.40 for two pieces) and mochi skin matcha French toast ($15.80), with a lovely soft layer of mochi stretched over the toast.
The menu also offers a selection of pasta: Japanese curry rice by Maji Curry, a popular curry chain in Japan, and aromatic coffee (from $4.40 for an espresso) from Japanese brand Takagi Coffee.
Where: Level 1 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk
MRT: HarbourFront
Info: str.sg/i3Qu
Common Man Night Shift
What was formerly known as Drunken Farmer has become Common Man Night Shift, a dinner extension of the Common Man Coffee Roasters chain.
While the range of natural wines remains – 80 labels priced from $13 to $16 a glass and from $60 a bottle – the food menu has had a facelift.
Highlights include the hearty Cacio E Pepe udon pasta ($24), a take on the traditional cheese-and-pepper dish with housemade udon; and duck and foie gras pie ($38), a flaky pastry served with burnt apple puree and orange miso sauce.
I am glad its signature 12-inch sourdough pizzas are still on the menu, but now with new options.
My top pizza pick is Umami Magic ($22), with a mix of oyster and shimeiji mushrooms over a creamy base of ricotta and mozzarella, topped with mala chilli crisps and a poached egg. It is a hot, spicy and delicious mess.
Sweet Dreams of Straciatella ($26) is a sweet surprise with honey and pistachio cream drizzled over mortadella and mozzarella. The pizza is a good balance of savoury and sweet, and segues smoothly into desserts.
The Okinawa black sugar tiramisu ($16) is not for purists. It features savoiardi (sponge fingers) dipped in hojicha (roasted green tea) with a side of Okinawa black sugar and soya sauce caramel.
Where: All Common Man outlets at 11/12 Stanley Street; 22 Martin Road; 185 Joo Chiat Road and 01-09 Quayside Isle, 31 Ocean Way
MRT: Tanjong Pagar/Great World/Paya Lebar/HarbourFront
Open: 6 to 10pm, Tuesdays to Thursdays and Sundays; 6 to 11pm, Fridays and Saturdays. For the Quayside Isle outlet, it is 6 to 10pm, Tuesdays to Sundays
Info: str.sg/i3Q2
Teppan-kaiseki at Miyoshi by Fat Cow
You may be familiar with the modern Japanese beef-centric restaurant Fat Cow at Camden Medical Centre.
Check out its two-month-old sister restaurant Miyoshi by Fat Cow in Sentosa, which presents three new ways of enjoying Japanese cuisine: teppanyaki, sushi omakase or ramen.
The 11-course teppan-kaiseki dinner experience ($280++ a person, add $78++ for sake pairing, seating at 6.45pm) offers more than just wagyu items, such as the teppan-style sukiyaki served with egg yolk sauce, and A4 wagyu tenderloin, dramatically flambeed at the 12-seat counter.
Other standout items include straw-smoked Hokkaido scallop, steamed abalone, and teppanyaki sea bream with yuzu Kyoto miso sauce and seasonal vegetables.
For sushi fans, the omakase menu is $228++, with just 10 seats available at the counter (seating at 6.45pm) in another part of the restaurant.
Casual set lunch options (from $32++ to $168++) are available from Wednesdays to Sundays. Or go for the wagyu shoyu ramen ($58++), which features Miyazaki A4 wagyu presented in shabu-style slices with a broth made from oxtail simmered for hours with kombu, carrots and chicken.
Where: 01-04/05/06 Mess Hall at Sentosa, 2 Gunner Lane
MRT: HarbourFront
Open: Noon to 3pm, Wednesdays to Fridays; 11.30am to 3pm, weekends; 6 to 10pm, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; 6 to 10.30pm, Fridays and Saturdays
Info: www.miyoshi.sg