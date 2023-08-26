Move aside tendon, tempura goes high-end

Singapore – There was a time when tendon, a casual meal of tempura served over rice, was the flavour of the month in Singapore.

Restaurants such as Tempura Tendon Tenya, Ginza Tendon Itsuki, Akimitsu, Tendon Kohaku, Tenjin and Tempura Makino opened, with some using automatic fryers to churn out tempura fast. Some restaurants drew long queues and others opened multiple branches.

Now, though, fuelled by revenge dining and spending in a post-pandemic world, luxe is in.

Two high-end tempura restaurants – Tenshima and Tentsuru – are joining the likes of Tenshin at Conrad Singapore Orchard, Ippoh Tempura Bar in Dempsey Road, Mizuki at Ngee Ann City and Ginza Tenharu at the Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza in offering multi-course tempura meals.

Curiously, the career paths of the chefs heading Tentsuru and Tenshima intersect.

Tenshima’s chef Takahiro Shima, 41, helmed Ginza Tenharu’s Singapore outpost and was at Tentsuru before opening Tenshima. Tentsuru’s chef Daiki Kawaguchi, 42, worked at Ginza Tenharu in Tokyo, then at the restaurant’s Bangkok outpost. He joined Tentsuru in 2022 when it opened, and now heads the restaurant.

Another day, another high-end restaurant opening in Singapore. Why is now the right time to add to high-end tempura options here?

Chef Shima says: “In the past, tempura had less global recognition than sushi. Now, many people have come to appreciate the taste of tempura and have a better understanding of omakase-style restaurants, which is probably why the number of such restaurants is also gradually increasing.

“There is a growing demand for refined dining experiences, making it the right time to establish high-end tempura restaurants that cater to this audience.”

Kaiseki approach to tempura

Tenshima