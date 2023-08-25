Lo & Behold’s new lifestyle destination: 6 tenants to look out for

SINGAPORE – Home-grown hospitality empire The Lo & Behold Group has announced the opening of a new lifestyle destination for Singaporean brands, slated to open in the second quarter of 2024 at 46 Kim Yam Road.

More than 50 local businesses in food and beverage, retail, wellness, entertainment, education, arts and culture, and more will be part of the compound, which has been leased to the group for nine years.

Get a peek at the exclusive new offerings from upcoming key tenants.

1. Beyond The Vines