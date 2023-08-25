Lo & Behold’s new lifestyle destination: 6 tenants to look out for

SINGAPORE – Home-grown hospitality empire The Lo & Behold Group has announced the opening of a new lifestyle destination for Singaporean brands, slated to open in the second quarter of 2024 at 46 Kim Yam Road.
More than 50 local businesses in food and beverage, retail, wellness, entertainment, education, arts and culture, and more will be part of the compound, which has been leased to the group for nine years.
Get a peek at the exclusive new offerings from upcoming key tenants.
1. Beyond The Vines
Fans can delight in having another store to camp out at for the design studio’s viral Dumpling and Poofy bags in the future. But the brand’s beloved bags and apparel will not be all that is available here.
Beyond The Vines will open its first customisation studio at 46 Kim Yam Road, akin to a “micro factory” where fans can choose hardware colours for their bags and personalise these further with extra accessories, says co-founder Rebecca Ting.
At 3,000 sq ft, the store will be the brand’s largest in Singapore “so there’s more room to play around”, she adds.
“We hope to design a space that allows co-creation through our new customisation concept, which will allow more play and personality from our consumers to our products.”
2. Bjorn Shen
The chef-owner behind Middle Eastern joint Artichoke and Small’s, his test kitchen and chef’s counter, is relocating both well-loved concepts here with a new focus.
The new Artichoke will focus more on mezze and karak. Mezze are small vegetable-heavy dishes like hummus and baba ghanoush. Karak or karak chai is the Middle Eastern variant of masala chai.
Chef Bjorn Shen is looking forward to adding a craft, chai-centric joint to the local scene. “I’ve had an endless obsession with (mezze and karak), and the move to somewhere closer to residential areas gives me that excuse to ‘hero’ them – and make them suitable for dine in, takeaway or retail,” he says.
Small’s will move as well, and take up seven to eight seats in a partitioned area within Artichoke. Its theme will change every few months, the format fluctuating between omakase, prix fixe or a la carte.
Shen says: “It’s my way of playing with multiple culinary concepts without the high involvement of opening multiple new businesses, as and when I fancy.”
3. Fin Crafted Goods
It is the first proper shopfront for the sustainability-driven creative studio known for running mending workshops.
Influenced by Japanese culture and values, Fin was founded in 2012 based on the premise of creating simple and functional items with a zero-waste ethos. Its most popular items are customised aprons, patchwork tote bags and reworked apparel.
Co-founder Erliana Kamiti plans to bring “grit” to the venue. “Our current studio has always been a meeting place for like-minded people to come together and mingle over shared interests. This store will be an extension of that, in a way that stays true to our DNA,” she says.
Expect a focus on retail, while curated workshops and a workspace in the back will give customers “more visibility into our craft”.
4. Morning
The Morning Concept Shop is the speciality coffee machine company’s first foray into retail.
Here, customers can try the brand’s flagship product, the precision coffee-making Morning Machine (a Red Dot Design award-winning contraption), in person before purchasing. They can also pick up online orders and drop off recyclables.
Rotating programming will keep the space fresh, says co-founder Leon Foo.
“If you simply need an excellent coffee, we’ll have you covered,” adds the 41-year-old, who is also the founder of PPP Coffee, which will also have a space in the cluster.
Morning also runs an online marketplace curating the finest speciality coffee capsules from around the world, including exclusives and limited editions from rising roasters. This shop will be one of very few places in Singapore where these coffees are available, along with a “special treat paired with coffee”.
5. Odem
This new Korean craft makgeolli bar makes its debut at the cluster. It will focus on different styles of the milky alcoholic drink, paired with modern Korean food. A small selection of craft beers completes the menu.
The 31-year-old serial F&B entrepreneur behind it is also behind fast-casual Korean restaurant chain Ajumma’s and Thai private dining concept Kabot. Founder Dominic Tan, who taught himself to cook when opening his first restaurant, was inspired by the growing passion in Singapore for craft alcohol.
In the last decade, he also noticed more craft breweries popping up across South Korea and a renewed interest in traditional spirits. “The offering for small-batch, hand-brewed makgeolli in Singapore is limited, and we want to share the unique styles and offerings available in South Korea.”
The day-to-night concept will offer lunch sets by day and transform into a darker, intimate space at night.
On launching at the development, Mr Tan says: “I believe this is what the market needs now – a collective of exciting brands that breaks away from the staleness of every other new mall, and embraces the greenery and rustic allure of the site.”
6. The Trapeze Group
The wellness-focused lifestyle company behind Trapeze Rec Club in Tanjong Pagar will debut Hideaway, a massage concept focused on healing and recovery, at the lifestyle cluster.
Expect massage treatments (ranging from Asian and Swedish-inspired to sports massages), guided and private cold plunge facilities, and traditional saunas.
It will be an oasis to connect with oneself, says founder GJ Wee.
“While consumers have a wide range of options for massage spots, key players lagged behind on certain touch points including branding and design, hospitality and technology. At Hideaway, we want to create intentional spaces with uplifting and aesthetically pleasing interiors.”
Local interior design firm Parable Studio designed the space, employing natural materials and a warm palette to create a zen experience.
The concept also aims to bridge the gap between mass-market massage chains and upscale hotel spas, “where prices can be out of reach, and seen more as ‘occasion’ experiences”, Mr Wee adds.
“We want our guests to be able to frequent Hideaway regularly. We’ve actually had our eye on the Robertson Quay area for the past year and think that Hideaway will be a welcome addition to the many local and expat residents living in the neighbourhood.”