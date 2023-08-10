Food Picks: Oyakodon at Tori Sanwa; summer menus at Golden Peony and Noka

There are 92 Tori Sanwa outlets in Japan and six branches in Taiwan.

Its entry into Singapore is via listed company Japan Foods Holding, which runs several Japanese franchised brands including ramen restaurant Afuri, tendon chain Akimitsu and gyoza specialist Osaka Ohsho, which has a branch next to Tori Sanwa in the same mall.

Where: Tori Sanwa, B1-75 Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road

MRT: City Hall

Open: 11.30am to 10pm daily

Info: www.instagram.com/torisanwasg

Golden Peony’s Summer Tea Pairing Menu

Executive Chinese chef Ku Keung of Golden Peony restaurant has launched the summer edition of its tea-pairing menu ($68++ for lunch, $108++ for dinner).

Two teas complement the dishes served. The white peony tea is said to have cooling and detoxification effects, while the mandarin pu’er – a black tea encased in mandarin orange skin – aids digestion.

Highlights from the lunch and dinner menus include half lobster fragrant poached rice in superior lobster broth; and a trio of snacks featuring a pani puri-inspired crispy minced duck in a spherical dough fritter, London duck pancake roll and Sichuan-style chicken.

Other delights are the double-boiled peony bird’s nest soup with crab meat and conpoy in a winter melon; and baked Iberico spare rib infused with red yeast sauce.

Besides the tea-pairing menu, chef Ku has also rolled out a selection of his signature Hong Kong-style claypot rice dishes ($42++ to $176++) featuring preserved cured meats such as Chinese sausage, liver sausage, waxed duck and waxed meat.

After the rice is portioned out, you can opt to add conpoy and mushroom in the chef’s superior broth (from $20++) to the pot.

The soup incorporates all the delicious oils and flavours from the rice and makes for a comforting finale to the meal.

Where: Golden Peony, Level 3 Conrad Centennial Singapore, 2 Temasek Boulevard

MRT: Promenade

When: Till Sept 3, 11.30am to 2.30pm (weekdays), 11.30am to 3pm (weekends and public holidays), 6.30 to 10.30pm daily

Tel: 6432-7482/7488

Info: eatdrinkhilton.com/golden-peony

Noka’s Kaiseki Summer Menu

I have vague memories of dining at Japanese restaurant Noka when it first opened in 2019 at Funan.

I do not remember being particularly impressed with the food, although I applaud the commitment to using local produce from its rooftop urban farm in the same mall.

After going through some changes to the menu, the 20-seat Noka has now jumped onto the kaiseki bandwagon.

It is, of course, not your traditional kaiseki restaurant, although the experience still follows the general flow of the multi-course meal (from $120 for lunch and $200 for dinner).

The ambience is fairly casual, so it is not intimidating for first-timers to a kaiseki meal.

Helming Noka is Japanese chef Ryosuke Deguchi, whose background is in Michelin-starred kaiseki restaurants in Kyoto.

I give the $120 lunch menu a go and am pleased to say it is a marked improvement from my previous meal.

The kitchen still remains focused on using local produce, as seen in the hassun course featuring the Singapore Sushi Roll with negitoro, daikon and colourful flowers from the garden.

I enjoy the crispy fried ayu with coriander sauce and corn, as well as the red miso-glazed duck with pearl oyster mushroom, eggplant and passionfruit sauce.

For dessert, I get Japanese sweet potato with sake kasu ice cream, mango and an interesting sauce made from shungiku (Japanese tang oh). I am not thrilled with the sauce, but with all the other components, the dish still works.

Where: Noka, 07-38/39 Funan, 109 North Bridge Road

MRT: City Hall

Open: Noon to 3pm, 6 to 10.30pm, Tuesdays to Sundays; closed on Mondays

Tel: 6877-4878

Info: www.noka.sg