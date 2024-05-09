Food Picks: New menu for Araya, new location for The Masses and new chef for Goho

Araya

Spring has sprung and newness is all around in restaurants. Chilean fine-dining restaurant Araya, which The Straits Times named the best new fine-dining restaurant of 2023, continues its winning streak.

It has introduced a new eight-course tasting menu, Costa, priced at $368++ a person. Chefs Francisco Araya, 40, and Fernanda Guerrero, 36 – the couple behind the restaurant – celebrate Chile’s 6,437km coastline along the South Pacific Ocean.

Dining at Araya is delicious education. For the first time, I taste cochayuyo or bull kelp. The seaweed looks remarkably like brown rubber tubes, but lends salinity and a savouriness to butter, which I spread liberally on chef Guerrero’s bread.

Her new introduction to the basket is bocado de dama, a scroll-shaped roll. This is the bread of my dreams. Yes, the nori worked into the dough gives it plenty of umami. But there is something even better in it: beef fat. And, yes, the roll is terrific with the butter.

Other standouts include Tairagai, which, in Japan, where the couple worked for years, refers to pen shell. The Chilean variety is called choro zapato and chef Araya serves it raw, with aji amarillo chiles and blood orange for a springy and sweet starter.

Another is Curanto, whole abalone wrapped in corn husks, covered with charcoal and corn husk ash and cooked over fire. It emerges smoky and tender, and is served with two sauces – chorizo and abalone liver. Shards of chicharron adds turf to surf.