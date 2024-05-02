Food Picks: Pocket-friendly meals at Steamed Society; S. Korean food fair at Takashimaya

Steamed Society

Craving a taste of back-to-basics home-cooked meals? Hawker stall Steamed Society at People’s Park Food Centre has a tight selection of rice and soup dishes to satisfy your hunger at pocket-friendly prices.

The stall opened in October 2022 and the brand has since expanded to seven outlets, which have differing prices. Prices at this outlet and an outlet in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 are the lowest among the branches.

Steamed Society is a brand under food and beverage group Gao Ji Food, which also owns the Koo Kee Yong Tow Foo Mee chain of stalls.

Flavours are simple and old-school. For those who do not get to eat home-cooked fare often, this stall will get you reminiscing about grandma’s or mum’s cooking.

My favourite is the Salted Egg Pork Pate Rice ($3.50), which comprises a steamed minced meat patty with salted egg served atop plain rice. The patty is speckled with bits of salted egg. The seasoning is not too salty, while the minced meat is firm and sweet-tasting.