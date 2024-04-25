Food Picks: Creamier East Coast and Frying Fish Club collab, new dishes at Rang Mahal and Peony Jade

Fish and chips at Creamier East Coast

There are more than just waffles and ice cream at pet-friendly Creamier East Coast.

For the next three months, the home-grown ice cream cafe is working with Frying Fish Club – a Japanese-inspired fish and chips restaurant in Owen Road – to offer a selection of dishes.

Frying Fish Club’s signature fish and chips uses shiro maguro (white tuna) coated in a beautifully thin and crisp Japanese tempura batter. Priced at $18.50, it comes with a tangy yuzu sauce, edamame and fries.

There are also nori and spicy options ($19.50) with tartar sauce, Asian-style slaw and fries. The nori one stands out, not just for its green speckled batter, but also for the seaweed flavour.

Two specials created for the collaboration pair Creamier’s popular waffles with fried fish ($23.50) or fried chicken ($22.50).

The fish option is drizzled with a sweet chilli yuzu sauce, while the fried chicken comes with sweet radish mayonnaise and nori flakes.

I highly recommend adding sides such as fried cauliflower ($8) and calamari ($12), as well as pairing the food with newly added Japanese highball cocktails ($14), craft beer (from $13) or soda floats ($9.50).

This collaboration marks the first time Creamier is offering hot food at its cafes, and, if it proves successful, could be extended beyond July.

Where: Creamier East Coast, 226 East Coast Road

MRT: Eunos

When: Till July 31; Tuesdays to Sundays, noon to 10pm, closed on Mondays

Tel: 8830-8632

Info: instagram.com/creamier_sg

