Food Picks: Creamier East Coast and Frying Fish Club collab, new dishes at Rang Mahal and Peony Jade

Fish and chips at Creamier East Coast
There are more than just waffles and ice cream at pet-friendly Creamier East Coast.
For the next three months, the home-grown ice cream cafe is working with Frying Fish Club – a Japanese-inspired fish and chips restaurant in Owen Road – to offer a selection of dishes.
Frying Fish Club’s signature fish and chips uses shiro maguro (white tuna) coated in a beautifully thin and crisp Japanese tempura batter. Priced at $18.50, it comes with a tangy yuzu sauce, edamame and fries.
There are also nori and spicy options ($19.50) with tartar sauce, Asian-style slaw and fries. The nori one stands out, not just for its green speckled batter, but also for the seaweed flavour.
Two specials created for the collaboration pair Creamier’s popular waffles with fried fish ($23.50) or fried chicken ($22.50).
The fish option is drizzled with a sweet chilli yuzu sauce, while the fried chicken comes with sweet radish mayonnaise and nori flakes.
I highly recommend adding sides such as fried cauliflower ($8) and calamari ($12), as well as pairing the food with newly added Japanese highball cocktails ($14), craft beer (from $13) or soda floats ($9.50).
This collaboration marks the first time Creamier is offering hot food at its cafes, and, if it proves successful, could be extended beyond July.
Where: Creamier East Coast, 226 East Coast Road
MRT: Eunos
When: Till July 31; Tuesdays to Sundays, noon to 10pm, closed on Mondays
Tel: 8830-8632
Info: instagram.com/creamier_sg
Celebration menus at Rang Mahal
Following the launch of its Great Indian Celebration Feast promotion earlier in April, 53-year-old Indian fine-dining establishment Rang Mahal will retain some of its menus and dishes.
These were created in collaboration with Ms Sarita Bazaz, an internationally renowned wedding food curator from India.
There is a seven-course ($138++) and nine-course ($188++, pre-order required for lunch) menu, as well as a five-course thali ($88++, weekday lunch only) with dishes from both menus. Most of the dishes from the three menus are available a la carte too.
For the full works, go for the nine-course menu which starts with a selection of snacks including khaaja sevpuri – a fusion of khaaja (a multi-layered deep-fried pastry) and sevpuri, a Mumbai street snack.
Another highlight is kadhi kachori, with deep-fried pakora (vegetable fritter) topped with a beautifully spiced soup and condiments including onions, tomatoes and crunchy gram flour vermicelli for added texture and flavour.
After a sweet and tangy tamarind sorbet whets my palate for more, the next course is thecha biscuti. It is a dish of smoked murgh (chicken) mirchi tikka, lehsuni palak (garlic spinach curry), crisp garlic chips and a mint mango salad.
Himalayan morel mushrooms are the stars of the next two dishes.
One is stuffed with aged parmesan and goat cheese, while the other comes in banana leaf-wrapped briyani. The rice is paired with a haldi salmon curry and a yogurt-based dish aptly called Hidden Gems, where each spoonful reveals a new surprise of chickpea fritters and papdi crackers.
The meal ends on a sweet note with lacchedar jalebi, garam gur chhena payas (rasgulla – ball-shaped dumplings – cooked with traditional Bengali jaggery) and housemade rose-scented paan ice cream.
It is truly a meal fit for a wedding, and one to consider for your next feast.
Where: Rang Mahal, Level 3 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard
MRT: Promenade
Open: Tuesdays to Fridays and Sundays, noon to 2.30pm; Tuesdays to Sundays, 6 to 10pm; closed on Mondays
Tel: 6333-1788
Info: rangmahal.com.sg
New dishes at Peony Jade
Classic dishes never looked so adorable.
At Cantonese restaurant Peony Jade, the traditional hum shui gok – fried glutinous rice puffs ($18.80++ for three) – got a makeover to look like little plump roast chickens hanging on hooks.
Each crisp and chewy puff is filled with a mix of minced kampong chicken, mushrooms, prawns and julienned vegetables.
Other Insta-worthy dimsum dishes include bao with a molten Okinawan purple sweet potato filling ($7.80++ for three) shaped like purple sweet potatoes, and pumpkin-shaped deep-fried custard pastry ($6.80++ for three).
These new items are part of Peony Jade’s refreshed menu (available for lunch and dinner). It also offers set menus (from $58++ a person, minimum for two people).
Other highlights include crisp burdock with salt and pepper ($15++), double-boiled wild chicken soup with morel mushrooms and premium fish maw ($48++), and a show-stopping tender and juicy baked lamb shoulder ($168++ for 2 to 3kg, order two days in advance).
Where: Peony Jade, Level 2 Amara Singapore, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
Open: Weekdays, 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6 to 10pm; weekends 10.30am to 2.30pm, 6 to 10pm
Tel: 6276-9138
Info: peonyjade.com