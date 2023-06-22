Food Picks: Art di Daniele Sperindio, 808 Eating House and Just Julia

Art Di Daniele Sperindio

A successful meal, in my book, builds to a crescendo, and then leaves me wanting more.

Most times, however, I am wowed by the snacks and starters, and then there is a pronounced dip at the main course. It is as if the kitchen has lost steam, and what comes out is not as compelling as what came before.

Sometimes, the restaurant picks up the pace and delivers a brilliant dessert. Sometimes, it does not.

There are no dips at Art di Daniele Sperindio at the National Gallery.

Chef Daniele Sperindio, 36, is now chef-owner of the one-Michelin-starred restaurant, and the renaming from Art reflects that change. I kick myself for not having dined there earlier because my first meal there leaves me wanting more.

The new menu (dinner is $298 a person for seven courses, lunch is $138 for four courses and $158 for five courses), starts on a high note with snacks, the best of which is chutoro tonnato, which takes the classic Italian dish of vitello tonnato and flips it.

Instead of topping slices of veal with tuna sauce, the chef coats cubes of raw fatty tuna with veal sauce and adds Japanese strawberries for acidity and brightness. It is served in a thin tart shell.

Feeling reckless, I finish every crumb of the bread course. Art’s housemade sourdough has a thin, crackly crust and lightly chewy crumb that is a joy to eat with lashings of Alpine butter. I find myself mopping up lemon-infused olive oil with the ciabatta.

The recklessness continues in the pasta course, featuring a rich taglierini made with 32 egg yolks for every kilogramme of flour. Seafood stock, bottarga shavings, parsley butter and olive puree up the umami quotient.

Then, more compelling carbs. This time, housemade focaccia for a course called Scarpetta, which all gravy-loving Singaporeans know well. It is the Italian (well, also universal) practice of mopping up sauces with bread.

This course pays tribute to the Liguria region, where the chef is from. Use the Ligurian focaccia to mop up three traditional sauces – meat, pesto and parmigiano.

I wait for the dip. It never comes. As good as the preceding courses are, the main course shines.

The Maimoa lamb is from New Zealand, but the presentation is pure Italy. The lightly cooked pink lamb is rolled up with wild garlic leaves with two “stuffings”, a green one made with fir and a white one with chicken skin. All the colours of the Italian flag.