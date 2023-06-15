Food Picks: Meaty delights at Cantonese Roasted, thunder tea rice at Hakka Fun Hamcha & Yong Tou Fu

However, I find it unreasonably cheap, offering too much value at his expense.

The noodles come with two large braised chicken feet and two large, meaty black mushrooms, which are restaurant quality and the real stars of the dish. A plentiful portion of crisp, emerald green xiao bai cai brightens up the dish.

The thick noodles are skilfully blanched, without any alkaline taste. They remain springy and do not clump together even if you take your time taking photos before digging in.

The noodle gravy is a sorcery of four types of sauces, of which two are prepared from scratch, including with the use of premium-grade pumpkin sauce.

Where: Cantonese Roasted, 01-03 Sembawang Hills Food Centre, 590 Upper Thomson Road

MRT: Yio Chu Kang

Open: 10am to 2pm, Thursdays to Tuesdays. Closed on Wednesdays

Hakka Fun Hamcha & Yong Tou Fu

Herbaceous thunder tea rice

Most people are familiar with Hakka thunder tea rice or leicha fan. At hawker stall Hakka Fun Hamcha & Yong Tou Fu at Chinatown Complex, Ms Michelle Yee, 38, and Mr Alan Kok, 42 – the Hakka husband-and-wife team who runs it – refer to the dish as hamcha, which means salty tea in the Hakka dialect.

The couple’s two signature dishes are inspired by the homemade food they grew up with, with recipes passed down from their mothers.

The tea is a blend of sawtooth coriander, fresh coriander, mugwort, Thai basil, mint, Chinese celery, Chinese green tea, sesame seeds and roasted peanuts. Lightly seasoned with salt, the brew is deeply herbaceous with toasty, nutty flavours.

It is served with a bowl of rice and vegetables. Pour the hamcha into the rice or sip it separately, depending on how you like it.

The stall offers three options of rice for the Hakka Hamcha – white rice ($4.50), mixed rice (a combination of white and brown rice, $4.80), and brown rice ($5).