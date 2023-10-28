Cote Korean Steakhouse to open at Como Orchard with K-version of bak kut teh

SINGAPORE – A Korean version of Singapore’s bak kut teh is in the works for the upcoming Cote Korean Steakhouse, which is slated to open at Como Orchard in mid-December.

This is the first international outpost for the brand, known for its elevated Korean barbecue using premium cuts typically found at an American steakhouse.

It was established in 2017 in New York, followed by Miami in 2021. Both venues are hot spots for celebrities and have one Michelin star each.

The Singapore branch will carry the same DNA as its American counterparts, but is “extra special”, says Mr Simon Kim, 41, the New York-based Korean-American chief executive of American restaurant group Gracious Hospitality Management which runs Cote Korean Steakhouse.

He was in town in September and spoke to The Straits Times at Como Orchard.

The spin on bak kut teh will be one of the new elements, says Mr Kim, who recalls trying the now-defunct Old Tiong Bahru Bak Kut Teh when he was first in Singapore in 2015.

He also tried Ya Hua Bak Kut Teh and Song Fa Bak Kut Teh on his recent trip here with the group’s Korean-American partner and executive chef David Shim, 40.

Renovation and staff recruitment are under way for the restaurant’s debut.

Diners will first encounter a bar at the entrance of the 9,000 sq ft restaurant, which Mr Kim says will be set amid plants to reflect Singapore’s tropical environment.

It will be an “immersive experience”, he adds, without revealing further details of the space.

Unlike the casual Korean barbecue restaurants that Singaporeans are familiar with, he says Cote Korean Steakhouse will be a “shrine and cathedral” of beef.

Top-end cuts – from USDA prime beef that is dry-aged in-house to Japanese A5 wagyu and Australian wagyu – will be served.

The meat will be complemented with sides such as caviar with creme fraiche, chives and Korean milk toast, a bestseller in Miami.

The restaurant will also have a sommelier to showcase its extensive wine list of 1,200 labels, and bartenders to shake up cocktails.

Mr Kim says: “Italians have their trattoria and ristorante, while the French have their bistro and elevated brasserie. Koreans now have barbecue restaurants and steakhouses. Our steakhouse is dark, sexy and ‘vibey’.”