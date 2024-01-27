CNY recipe: Healthier homemade pineapple tarts to impress your friends and family

SINGAPORE – As Chinese New Year rolls round, one of the must-have snacks for this festive season is the pineapple tart.

There is no lack of choices this time of the year when it comes to purchasing these tarts, be it open-faced or sphere-shaped ones.

It is time-consuming and laborious, but it may be worth the effort to roll up your sleeves to make your own.

Chef Anup Kumar, culinary manager at cooking school AllSpice Institute, has a recipe for pineapple tart that stands out from store-bought ones.

His open-faced pineapple tarts have a base that is rich with nuttiness and buttery enough to be fragrant but not greasy nor cloying.

The pineapple jam, which he prepares from scratch, is a low-sugar version with a delightfully tart edge from the use of fresh pineapple.

The 38-year-old says: “Pineapple tarts are not a healthy snack, but making your own allows you to control the amount of sugar and use better-quality ingredients to make a healthier version.”

Store-bought ones which are made with palm oil or margarine may be less fragrant and not as tasty as homemade ones made using butter in the dough.

Tarts made with pineapple filling that is high in sugar content are harder and stickier in texture.

Chef Kumar, who hails from North India, fell in love with pineapple tarts during Chinese New Year in 2011 when he relocated here for work.

He learnt to make the pastry and jam from other chefs, refining his recipe over the years.

Last year, he spent a year in France, attending a diploma course in patisserie at Le Cordon Bleu Paris.

What he learnt there inspired him to add almond flour to plain flour to make the pineapple tart dough, which gives it nuttiness and more fragrance. But almond flour renders a crispier tart base.