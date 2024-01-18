Food Picks: Geoduck yusheng from Summer Pavilion, CNY cookies from Aunty Hong and 603 Tau Sar Piah

Summer Pavilion

Springy yusheng

So few places offer yusheng with wolf herring these days. For food safety reasons, many yusheng fish are not even raw. Think smoked salmon, canned abalone and, for the upcoming Year of the Dragon, there will be a lot of lobster yusheng because lobster in Chinese contains the word for dragon.

If you are tired of these options, and of raw salmon yusheng, Summer Pavilion at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore has a delicious one featuring geoduck (say gwee-duc). When sliced thin, as it is here, the salt water clam is so very springy.

Add to that the crunch of thin ribbons of white, red and purple radish, carrot, crunchy crackers and toasted nuts and seeds, and a dollop of caviar, and you have a perfect way to start any Chinese New Year meal.

What makes this Geoduck Clam With Black Caviar Yu Sheng ($238++ for small and $476++ for large) special is the very perky dressing. It is made with plum and lemon sauces and vinegar, among other things, and is mercifully not too sweet. I would like to do a takeaway, but this yusheng is available only for dine-in.