Annyeong Singapore – a flood of Korean restaurants opens here

SINGAPORE – First came the mom-and-pop restaurants, then the Korean fried chicken joints, then bingsu and Korean barbecue businesses, then Korean fine-dining restaurants. The K-restaurant wave in Singapore shows no sign of ebbing.

So far, at least 10 have opened in 2023, with two or more to come before the year’s end.

Consider the Food Palace Group, with a portfolio that includes Taiwan’s Niu Dian Beef Noodles and bubble tea brand Palace Tea. In 2023 alone, it has opened four Korean restaurants under its new 88 Pocha brand: in Holland Village in March, in Kovan in June and in Duxton Hill in July. Its 85-seat 88 Seoul BBQ opened in Serangoon Garden on Friday. In September, it will open the 60-seat 88 K Town at Bugis Junction, offering casual food such as Korean fried chicken, stews and jjamppong, or spicy seafood noodles in soup.

Seonggong Holdings, which operates Seorae, a chain of Korean barbecue restaurants, opened the brand’s sixth outlet in June at Northpoint City. It also launched a new brand, Bulgogi Syo, opening the first outlet at Bugis Junction in April and the second at The Woodleigh Mall in May.

While Korean barbecue seems to be the restaurant concept du jour, some restaurateurs are trying to offer something different.

Ureshii at The Arts House offers Korean and Japanese dishes, with some crossovers. Onmi in Amoy Street serves course menus featuring traditional Korean flavours plated in a modern way. The signature dish at Kelim Dakdoritang in Serangoon Garden is a chicken stew usually eaten in Korean homes.

Even the Korean barbecue restaurants are upping their game. Bulgogi Syo serves its meat with a side of fire at the table. Omma’s new branch in Telok Ayer has a private seating area where diners can grill, sing karaoke and play darts. And 88 Seoul BBQ offers dry-aged pork. The brand’s 88 Pocha + BBQ in Duxton offers unusual cuts and parts such as chicken oysters, the two nuggets of meat from both sides of the bird’s backbone, and boneless chicken neck.

Why do Korean restaurants thrive in Singapore?