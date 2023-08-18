Swapping apples for mangoes: South Korea eyes more tropical fruits due to climate change

SEOUL - Seasonal fruits in South Korea could become vastly different in the following decades, as warmer temperatures will gradually reduce cultivable areas for popular fruit crops in the country.

Apples, grapes and pears could slowly fade into the background, while tropical fruits such as mangoes and passion fruit take centre stage.

“We may not be able to see the change immediately. But, fruit crops that we will see at discount stores and traditional markets may change in the future. What we call seasonal fruits here may also change,” said Mr Han Hyun-hee, a senior researcher at the Research Institute of Climate Change and Agriculture, a unit under the National Institute of Horticultural and Herbal Science.

According to the institution’s recent report, apples will be most severely hit by the climate shift. Apples will lose most of its cultivable areas in South Korea by 2070, except some regions in Gangwon Province, the northernmost province in the country.

“In the past, no one thought of planting apple trees in Gangwon Province, but there are already farmers that grow apples in the region,” Mr Han said.

During the 1980s, most apples were grown in Daegu and its surrounding areas. But now, the biggest apple farms have relocated to regions with higher latitudes, such as Cheongsong, Andong and Yeongju in North Gyeongsang Province, and Chungju, North Chungcheong Province.

Cultivation areas for the Hallabong tangerines, native to Jeju, have moved north-ward and are currently produced in Naju in South Jeolla Province, Jeongeup in North Jeolla Province and even in Chungju.

Researchers found that when the average temperature rises by 1 deg C, the temperature-suitable locations for existing crops move 81km north in latitude and 154 meters up in altitude.

Between 2013 and 2022, the average temperature here went up by 0.6 deg C to 24.3 deg C, from 23.7 deg C between 1991 and 2000, pushing suitable cultivation areas for existing crops north by 48.6km.

Subtropical regions, which account for some 6 per cent of the country’s total land mass, could increase to account for 55.9 per cent in 2050, the report said.

The areas where seasonal fruits, such as pears, peaches and grapes, are able to grow will shrink as well, the report said. By 2090, peaches and pears won’t be able to grow in most places, except for some areas in Gangwon Province. Temperature-suitable regions for farming quality grapes will dwindle significantly starting in 2070, it said.

“We are working to develop fruits that are resistant to higher temperatures, but improving traits of fruit crops also has its limits,” Mr Han said. “In the long run, farmers may have to change their crops,” he added.